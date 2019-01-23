Gemma Collins Says She Stood Up To Jason Gardiner As She 'Doesn't Need To Be Body-Shamed'

Gemma Collins has spoken about her recent spat with ‘Dancing On Ice’ judge Jason Gardiner, admitting she felt compelled to stand up to him as she felt he was “body-shaming” her.

During Sunday night’s live show, Gemma was told by Jason that she needed to up her game on the rink, noting we shouldn’t expect any “big lifts” from her later in the competition.

To this, she told him she’d been too upset to rehearse properly due to tabloid reports about her over the last week, even accusing him of “selling stories” about her to the press, which he swiftly refuted.