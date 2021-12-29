Gemma Collins is set to walk down the aisle after confirming (sort of) her engagement to her boyfriend Rami Hawash (we think).

It’s the second time the former TOWIE star has been engaged to the businessman after he popped the question in 2013, before going their separate ways a year later.

But after rekindling their romance earlier this year, speculation that the reality star was engaged again started after she was pictured with a diamond ring on her wedding finger.

And it seems the rumours are true and Rami has indeed put a ring on it.

But this being the GC, the engagement isn’t quite officially official… yet, as Rami is still going through a divorce from his first wife.

Gemma Collins and Rami Hawash Mark R. Milan via Getty Images

Asked if she has got re-engaged, Gemma told The Times: “Yeah, but we can’t really come out and say anything yet because Ram was married before and his paperwork has not come through, so until that’s officially signed, we’ve not said anything.

“They’ve not been together for two years. I know her, she’s got a partner, she’s as good as gold. There’s a child involved, he’s only three, obviously I love him to death. But until that paperwork’s signed I can’t come out.”

Errrrrm.

Gemma Collins (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage) Mike Marsland via Getty Images

Earlier this year, Gemma spoke of her hope of becoming a parent with Rami.

“I am trying to have a baby,” she told Metro. “I have been with my partner for a while, we don’t use condoms now.

“I am 40 years old but if I was back out on the dating scene then I’d definitely be using one.

“The baby is going to be adored. I haven’t had a baby yet, but I speak as if I have as I am trying to cosmic order it up.

“I am going to be a chilled mum and I am not going to force my child into doing anything. It’s going to be so happy for me. The child is going to be like royalty.