Gemma Collins Insists There's 'No Beef' With Holly Willoughby After 'Dancing On Ice' Comments

Rex/Shutterstock Gemma Collins with Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield

Posting on her Instagram story, Gemma said: “I think they were given information that wasn’t correct and they’ve given their opinion on it. Hopefully they’ve been told [the] straight facts now, but I agree with Holly. “If I had done that I’d be saying the same, ‘god, how unprofessional.’ I only have love for Holly and Phil. Big up the Holly and Phil. There’s no beef here.” She continued: “Holly and Phil have done nothing wrong. At the end of the day, they were given some information and they gave their opinion. “They are kind of Kings and Queens of TV - they’re going to do that so there’s no bad feeling there.” It came after Gemma broke her silence on recent headlines about her reported diva behaviour, claiming she has been “in tears” about the “nasty rumours”.

She wrote: “It’s been such a tough week for myself and @themattevers we are all for the pantomime and the laughs but our hard work will not be questioned. “This was always going to come along at some point it’s a competition and WE WILL NOT SABOTAGED. “Poor @themattevers had been in tears and so have I .... WE WILL NOT BE BROKEN.” She added: “We are carrying on and actually despite all the nasty rumours we are loving this.”

ITV Holly Willoughby called out Gemma's behaviour on 'This Morning'