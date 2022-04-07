Leonardo DiCaprio and Gemma Collins Getty

Gemma Collins might not be settling down to rewatch Titanic anytime soon.

The reality star has claimed a chance meeting with Leonardo DiCaprio didn’t go quite as planned.

Advertisement

The GC claims she bumped into the Hollywood star in an exclusive LA club but when she went over to say hi, Leo reportedly had her thrown out.

“Leonardo DiCaprio – I said ‘hello’ to him and got thrown out of the club,” Gemma told The Sun.

Advertisement

“I mean, he looked at me and I looked at him back and all I said was ‘hello’. Next thing I know, I’ve been thrown out.”

Gemma added: “I thought, ’You do realise I am famous as well? Thank you very much.”

Advertisement

Seriously, has this man not found time to watch TOWIE?

Karwai Tang via Getty Images

Following the alleged incident, Gemma says she’ll “never go back” to the club in question.

“It was just one of those moments. Well, they could kiss my arse,” Gemma added.

HuffPost UK has contacted the actor’s reps for comment.

Advertisement

Next month, Gemma will be showing off her acting and singing chops as she takes to the stage in Chicago, as it continues its UK tour.

She will play prison matron Mama Morton in the musical, joining the tour at the Sunderland Empire from 31 May 2022.