Gemma Collins might not be settling down to rewatch Titanic anytime soon.
The reality star has claimed a chance meeting with Leonardo DiCaprio didn’t go quite as planned.
The GC claims she bumped into the Hollywood star in an exclusive LA club but when she went over to say hi, Leo reportedly had her thrown out.
“Leonardo DiCaprio – I said ‘hello’ to him and got thrown out of the club,” Gemma told The Sun.
“I mean, he looked at me and I looked at him back and all I said was ‘hello’. Next thing I know, I’ve been thrown out.”
Gemma added: “I thought, ’You do realise I am famous as well? Thank you very much.”
Seriously, has this man not found time to watch TOWIE?
Following the alleged incident, Gemma says she’ll “never go back” to the club in question.
“It was just one of those moments. Well, they could kiss my arse,” Gemma added.
HuffPost UK has contacted the actor’s reps for comment.
Next month, Gemma will be showing off her acting and singing chops as she takes to the stage in Chicago, as it continues its UK tour.
She will play prison matron Mama Morton in the musical, joining the tour at the Sunderland Empire from 31 May 2022.
“The one and only @missgemcollins is about to bring the razzle dazzle to the #ChicagoUKTour as she joins our company as ‘Mama’ Morton,” the official Chicago Twitter account announced on 29 March.