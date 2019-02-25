Gender Pay Gap Among Top Earners Will Close In 36 Years, New Study Suggests

The gender pay gap between men and women earning over £100,000 will not close for another 36 years, according to a new study.

Research by investment platform easyMoney found 79% of the 860,000 top earners are men, a fall from 83% in 2011.

The study indicated that progress in closing the gap is “relatively slow” and unlikely to close until 2055 at the current rate of progress, with little difference over the number of men and women high earners in recent years.

However the report also found that the overall number of high-earning women grew by 75% over the past five years, nearly double the rate at which the number of high-earning men grew.

“This faster growth rate suggests that the gap will eventually be narrowed,” the report said.

Andrew de Candole, chief executive at easyMoney, acknowledged barriers remained, and said: “There is still a long way to go. Even though there are cracks, the glass ceiling is very much still there. The trends are in the right direction but progress is very slow.”

Legislation introduced in 2017 requires firms employing more than 250 people to publish data on their gender pay gap.

Among full-time workers, the average pay gap stands at 9.1%, according to the Office for National Statistics.