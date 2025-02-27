Acting Legend Gene Hackman And Wife Betsy Arakawa Found Dead At Their Home

Betsy Arakawa and Gene Hackman arriving at the Golden Globes in 2003 MARK J. TERRILL via AP

Two-time Oscar winner Gene Hackman and his wife of more than 30 years, classical pianist Betsy Arakawa, have both died.

On Thursday morning, it was confirmed that the couple had been found dead at their home in Santa Fe, New Mexico on Wednesday afternoon.

Advertisement

Their dog was also found at the scene.

Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza told the Santa Fe New Mexican that the couple died at around midnight, and no foul play is suspected.

“I want to assure the community and neighbourhood that there’s no immediate danger to anyone,” he insisted.

Gene was 95, while Betsy was 63.

Betsy and Gene pictured together in 1993 Julie Markes via AP

Advertisement

Over the course of his 40-year acting career, Gene appeared in the likes of Bonnie And Clyde, Young Frankenstein, The Poseidon Adventure, Get Shorty, Twilight and The Royal Tenenbaums.

He won two Oscars for The French Connection and Unforgiven, and was also nominated for roles in Bonnie & Clyde, I Never Sang For My Father and Mississippi Burning.

Gene Hackman pictured after his second Oscar win in 1993 via Associated Press

Advertisement

In his later years, Gene retired from acting, with his last on-screen performances coming in the films Runaway Jury and Welcome To Mooseport in 2003 and 2004, respectively.

After stepping away from the acting world, Gene turned his attention to writing, co-authoring three historical fiction novels with Daniel Lenihan, as well as numerous solo offerings, the most recent of which came out in 2013.

Gene and his wife Betsy tied the knot in 1991. He was also a father to three children from his first marriage to Faye Maltese, to whom he was married between 1956 and 1986.