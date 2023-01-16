LifewellbeingBeautyshopping

These 30 Genuinely Helpful Buys Will Get You Through January... And Beyond

Already exhausted by 2023? These super handy buys will make it all a bit more bearable.

Amazon
We’re two weeks into January, Quitter’s Day has already been and gone and those New Year’s resolutions are wearing thin. But a word to the wise: sometimes holding it all together is just about having some of the right kit.

We love a handy buy here at HuffPost Shopping and below, we’ve rounded up some of our very favourite ones that will make everyday life that much easier.

Whether that’s a timesaving gadget for the kitchen or a simple addition to your beauty routine, here’s to taking the stress out of 2023 and giving ourselves a bit of a break.

1
Amy Glover / BuzzFeed
This absolute beast of a draining rack is one of the best products I've ever bought for my shared flat.
Our tiny, quite basic dish rack was so old and rusty that it literally fell apart last week – and having replaced it with this ridiculously well-designed alternative, we've all become sort of glad that it did. It has a plastic base to prevent that annoying soap scum from forming on your drainer, it's got angled holders to help your glasses dry *properly*, there are knife slots in the cutlery drawer(!), and most importantly, it's massive enough to hold enough pots, pans, and plates to keep me from passive-aggressively removing items from our windowsill. There are a million other features too, so if you've got more than four people in your household, I'd recommend giving it a go ASAP.
£56.99 at Amazon
2
Amy Glover / Amazon
And the same goes for this pair of memory foam bath mats – they're much more absorbent than our previous constantly-stained white ones, making your morning routine that little bit smoother.
We had a bit of a 'new year, new home' moment in our flat once January came around, and our bath mats that had gone from plain white to a sort of grim grey ombre no matter how often we washed them were the first to go. Enter: these ridiculously comfortable memory foam options, which feel unbelievably comfortable on post-shower feet and which somehow dry almost as quickly as they absorb water. They're machine-washable too!
£24.99 for two at Amazon
3
Amy Glover / BuzzFeed
But if you don't like the idea of fabric bath mats at all, this bamboo option has got your back.
My sister swears by hers, because it can't absorb any water so doesn't require any washing. Doesn't hurt that it looks so sleek either, right?
£16.99 at Amazon
4
Amy Glover / BuzzFeed
Having tried this heated air rack myself, I'm honestly not sure how I lived (or got ready for work) without one.
I've always wanted a heated air rack (if I have to lift one more still-damp pair of jeans from my current clothes horse three days after I've put them there, I'll scream), but it was hard to find one for less than around a hundred quid. Thankfully, this highly-rated option is under £70 and works brilliantly – it's cut my clothes' drying time by about a third, and it can hold loads of laundry too.
£69.99 at Amazon
5
Amy Glover / BuzzFeed / Amazon
I reckon the days I start with freshly-ground coffee are about 30 times better than all the others. This Krups grinder is speedy and easy enough to clean that I use it about five days a week!
It's ridiculously easy to use – just chuck your coffee beans into it and press down the little latch on its lid. The metal bowl wipes clean with a couple of swipes of a dry microfibre cloth, meaning you'll only have to wash its lid (I used to use a French press religiously, but realistically, I'm not going to clean all its fiddly parts every day – I've been a Hario V60 convert for months now).
£29.99 at Amazon
6
Amazon
If your New Year's resolution to work out more is losing out to your complete lack of willingness to change clothes after a long day at work, we have something in common. Thankfully, this versatile pair of sweat-wicking T-shirts look as good in the office as they do in the gym!
Their breathable material doesn't have that sticky, plastic-y feeling you get with so many other sweat-wicking options – in fact, they look and feel more or less the same as cotton (until you feel their cooling effects in the gym, that is). I love their office-ready scoop neck and loose-but-not-baggy fit – they're true to size! Tthey're available in sizes XS-XXL and come in 10 colour combos.
£17.22 for two black ones in size M
7
Amazon
Cooking dinner becomes an Olympic medal-worthy sport for me by around Wednesday, so it's a good thing this microwave pasta cooker basically does all the hard work for me.
Its built-in drainer makes it really easy to strain, and it's ridiculously easy and speedy to use.
£19.99 at Amazon
8
Amazon
Sick of pouring a glass of wine out for yourself after work only to realise it's gone off? Same. You'll be able to keep your opened wine fresh for up to a week(!!) by using these vacuum stoppers.
Their built-in vacuum pumps draw all the wine-ruining oxygen out of the bottle, effectively re-corking your best booze whenever you need to close it.
£6.99 for four at Amazon
9
Amazon
You'll be able to julienne carrots in no time with this genius OXO peeler (because honestly, chopping veg is the worst part of cooking).
There's something almost Bruce Almighty-like about how easy and satisfying this low-effort peeler is, right?
£9 at Amazon
10
Amazon
Sorry, but your kitchen basically isn't complete without these reusable stretchy silicone lids – especially if, like me, your diet becomes 99% leftovers as the week progresses.
They shrink or expand according to the surface you're placing them over, meaning they can be used to cover everything from half-eaten watermelons to pots of chilli! They're dishwasher, freezer, and microwave-safe, and reviewers back up their spill-proof claims too.
£10.98 for 12 at Amazon
11
Amazon
Duzzit's (bloody massive) bottle of baking soda does pretty much every cleaning task you can imagine, and it helps to neutralise odours too! It's a great leave-on-and-go-about-your-day treatment – I like to leave a baking soda paste in my oven overnight for a low-hassle deep-clean the next day.
Customers use it for everything from their ovens to the annoying pet smells on their sofa, and the results are impressive (seriously, check out some of the before-and-after pics in the review section).
£3.49 for 500g at Amazon
12
Amazon
Tinted lip balm is so much more forgiving than a full-on lipstick. You can apply this as you're leaving the house without any hassle!
I feel like people don't talk enough about how hard it is to apply lipstick properly – one wonky line can turn you from "high-glam makeup guru" to "slightly overenthusiastic child who got into a makeup bag" in no time. This tinted lip balm from Burt's Bees is much more forgiving than regular lipstick, and the hydrating formula is great for your lips too! It contains hydrating beeswax and skin-enriching pomegranate extract, and customers say the finish from this balm is incredible.
£5.99 at Amazon
13
Amazon
I'm not saying you would forget to wash your hair and wake up to some flat locks that you're not sure how to style. I'm just saying that if you did, some dry shampoo could probably help.
As someone who 1) has long hair, 2) has a fringe, and 3) considers washing and drying my locks to be a Herculean task, I face a *lot* of stringy, flat 'dos throughout the week. This dry shampoo is the only one I can count on to add volume without any itchiness, and it actually does last all day too.
£2 at Amazon
14
Amazon
The thought alone of waking up to already-filled-in brows on busy weekday mornings is enough to make me buy this Dybrow tinting kit.
Reviewers reckon its tint lasts for up to six weeks, which sounds pretty appealing if (like me) you reckon you spend that amount of time per year filling in your brows anyway.
£5.18 at Amazon (available in four shades)
15
Amazon
This ridiculously low-hassle cooker will perfectly boil, poach, or...omelette? (shh) your eggs in a matter of minutes, no pans needed.
Not only can you set the timer to achieve the perfect, uniform done-ness (I'm a jammy yolks girl, but you do you), but this pretty inexpensive cooker also means you won't have to face washing greasy pans or wispy egg white-filled pots of water in the morning. It's perfect for families because it can cook up to seven eggs at once, and it'll create impressive, low-hassle poached eggs and omelettes too.
£15.99 at Amazon
16
Amazon
If you're a packed lunch person, I'm drooling over this glass lunchbox with cutlery in its lid.
Anyone with taste understands three things to be true: 1) leftovers make the best lunches, 2) non-glass food containers aren't worth the cupboard space they take up, and 3) every meal needs at least two courses. This two-segment lunchbox completely gets it, and it's microwave, oven, freezer, and dishwasher-safe too – oh, and did we mention the cutlery in its lid?
£8.99 at Amazon
17
Amazon
If (like me) that relentless piles of dishes is probably your most common stressor, this ruthlessly efficient Scrub Mommy sponge is here to help.
Don't let that innocent little smile fool you – the scourer on the back of this sponge banishes stubborn dirt so effectively that I always find myself thinking the word 'obliterate :)' every time I use it. It'll stay firm in cold water to tackle tough stains without scratching your dishes, and it softens up in warmer liquid for lighter washing.
£2.50 at Amazon
18
Amazon
Coty Airspun powder has a cult following for a reason. This stuff will help to give your makeup a flawless finish, even if you've spent next to no time actually applying it!
This translucent powder claims to work on all skin tones, and because it's so finely-milled, it'll give a really smooth, almost filtered finish to your skin. It's a great way to make your five-minute, rushing-out-the-door makeup look like it took way longer, or even just as an addition to an otherwise bare face!
£11.79 at Amazon
19
Valeza Bakolli / Via BuzzFeed
You won't have to face condensation in your car's windshield first thing in the morning after nabbing this dehumidifier bag.
It attracts the moisture in the air to keep it away from your windows and prevent them from fogging up! My coworker used hers continually for over a month before she had to 'reset' it in the microwave for the first time.
£7.95 at Amazon
20
Amazon
I'm just saying, if a great night's sleep is central to a good day, the new year might be time to properly invest in some decent bedding. This duck down one made me regret all the years I'd lived without one!
I know, I know, I winced a little at that price tag too – but as down goes, it's actually pretty incredible value. More importantly, it actually is worth ever penny: I've never experienced anything as soft, lump-free, and cosy, and I'm positive it's improved my sleep (which is surely priceless, right?).
£54.84 at Amazon (or a double bed size)
21
Amazon
And while we're on the topic, this set of four ultra-fluffy pillows is perfect for fellow side sleepers.
They're designed to contour to the curves of your neck *exactly*, so it's no wonder I've noticed my back loosening up a little after using these. Ergonomic design aside, they're the comfiest options I've ever tried – I reckon I get to sleep about five minutes after laying my head on one of these. That might be due to its 100% cotton material and hypoallergenic filling, or maybe I'm just resting easy knowing I can chuck these in the washing machine every time they get a little grubby.
£53.72 for four at Amazon
22
Amazon
Okay, okay, last bed recc: if you want your bed transformation to be complete this beautiful washed cotton set looks and feels exactly like real linen (which ususally costs around £250 per bedding set – yikes).
I can't get over how *expensive* these sheets look and feel (think zero static, unbelievable softness, and complete shrink resistance after washing). It makes sense, I suppose – they're made from 100% cotton that's been enzyme-washed, which is machine-washable and incredibly pretty. It comes in sizes single, double, king, and super king too.
£45.99 at Amazon a double bed set
23
Amazon
These clips will help you style your tresses in no time, even when you've got some serious day-three hair.
Pretty without being too frilly, these clips are the perfect low-key accessories for busy days.
£8.99 for six at Amazon
24
Amy Glover / BuzzFeed
It can be hard to air-dry clothes in the UK (especially in the winter), and tumble dryers often create those annoying bobbles on your clothes. This easy-to-use fabric comb provides a simple solution!
This (deeply satisfying) comb works exactly as you'd expect it to – simply run it over your clothes and it'll pick up and remove bobbles as it goes.
£2.28 at Amazon
25
Amazon
Speaking of which, you might want to nab yourself this handy radiator hanger (because God knows how long your clothes might take to dry otherwise).
Aside from being super effective, this useful tool is really easy to install too – just stick it over the top of your radiator and you're done! It's designed to hold your clothes close enough to your heater that they'll dry out faster, but not close enough to pose any fire risk. Also, the multiple racks mean you can put a few items of clothing on here without them piling on top of each other and turning into a soggy mess that never dries (the worst).
£11.99 at Amazon
26
Amazon
Cooking is probably the most draining task for me during the work week, so I've got my eye on this two-in-one Joseph Joseph scoop and colander which means I can take pasta straight from the pot into my bowl.
The handy hook on its side means you can hang it off your pot to *truly* drain all the excess liquid (hello, stress-free gnocchi).
£9.97 at Amazon
27
Amy Glover / BuzzFeed
As a chronic 'I don't know what to cook for dinner' girl, this Nigel Slater cookbook has become my ride-or-die.
It contains 200 recipes, including so many genuinely low-effort mid-week options that I haven't had to repeat a single workday meal since I bought it.
£17 for a hardcover copy
28
Amazon
Not only will this protective spray get your shower gleaming without the need for scrubbing, but it'll also ensure that your unit stays clean throughout the week.
Spray this product onto a wet unit and then wait for eight hours before rinsing it off (in other words, you can take a soothing nighttime shower before using this and then wash it when you wake up). You won't need to scrub or even wipe this product away – simply run water over it and watch the grime run down the drain! The process will keep your shower gleaming for about a week, and reviewers say that this bottle has lasted them an impressive 12 uses.
£24.99 at Amazon
29
Amazon
This potato pocket will help you to make the perfect microwave baked spud!
The insulating pocket means that both steam and heat will cook your potato in about four minutes, so it'll be crispier on the outside and fluffier in the middle (yes, please).
£7.96 at Amazon
30
Amazon
These drop-down hangers are perfect for anyone who's ever thought "wow, for someone with almost no storage, I sure do have a lot of clothes". They'll help you to plan your work outfits in advance too!
You can store up to five items of clothing using the storage space of just one hanger with these, and thanks to their drop-down display, you can see exactly which clothes you have in your wardrobe at a glance as well.
£7.99 for ten at Amazon
