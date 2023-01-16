These 30 Genuinely Helpful Buys Will Get You Through January... And Beyond

This absolute beast of a draining rack is one of the best products I've ever bought for my shared flat.

Our tiny, quite basic dish rack was so old and rusty that it literally fell apart last week – and having replaced it with this ridiculously well-designed alternative, we've all become sort of glad that it did. It has a plastic base to prevent that annoying soap scum from forming on your drainer, it's got angled holders to help your glasses dry *properly*, there are knife slots in the cutlery drawer(!), and most importantly, it's massive enough to hold enough pots, pans, and plates to keep me from passive-aggressively removing items from our windowsill. There are a million other features too, so if you've got more than four people in your household, I'd recommend giving it a go ASAP.