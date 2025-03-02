George Clooney Reveals What Made Him Change His Mind About Fatherhood

George Clooney in 2013 D Dipasupil via Getty Images

For a long time, George Clooney never imagined himself as a father.

That is, until a certain someone came along and changed his mind.

“I wasn’t really in the market for being a dad,” he told The New York Times in an interview published last week. “Then I met Amal and we fell in love. I have to say that, after that, everything made sense.”

George met his future wife Amal Clooney (née Alamuddin) at Lake Como in Italy, back in 2013. He told the Times that his agent, Bryan Lourd, had met the international human rights lawyer before he did and said: “You’re going to marry her.”

Initially, George dismissed the notion ― until the lawyer walked in the door.

“I was like, ‘Oh my God!’” the Oceans Eleven actor recalled. “Then I didn’t really think I’d have much of a chance with her because I was 17 years older and she seemed to have everything she needed.”

The two enjoyed a quick courtship before tying the knot in Venice, Italy, in September 2014.

George and Amal Clooney at last year's Venice Film Festival Maria Moratti via Getty Images

The couple later welcomed twins, named Alexander and Ella, in 2017. George has admitted that he was terrified of becoming a father of two at the time.

“We went to that thing at 12 weeks where they go, there’s the kid. [To] look at the picture of the kid,” the Wolfs star said during an appearance on “The Drew Barrymore Show” in 2022.

“And [the doctor] goes, ‘It’s a boy.’ Then he goes, ‘And a girl.’ And I was like, ‘What?’” he continued. “It was such a disaster. I was like, ‘Are you kidding me?’”

“Now, it’s the greatest thing in the world,” the actor and filmmaker added. “I was terrified then.”

When Drew pressed her guest about why exactly he was scared, he was characteristically blunt.