George Clooney Taken To Hospital After Scooter Crash In Sardinia, Reports Italian Media

George Clooney has been taken to hospital following a scooter crash in Sardinia, multiple Italian news outlets have reported.
George is on the island filming his new TV series ‘Catch 22’ and is believed to have been riding in the town Costa Corallina when his scooter collided with a car.
The accident took place early on Tuesday morning and the ‘Ocean’s 11’ actor was transported to hospital from the scene, reports HuffPost Italia. They also claim it is not believed his condition is serious.
HuffPost UK has contacted George’s representatives for comment.
‘Catch 22’ is an adaptation of Joseph Heller’s classic novel and George is directing and starring in the series.
His castmates include Hugh Laurie, Austin Stowell (‘Whiplash’) and Kyle Martin Chandler (‘Friday Night Lights’).