A show hosted by George Galloway on Russian media that sought to deflect blame for the poisoning of Sergei Skripal away from the Kremlin, has been ruled in breach of UK broadcasting rules.

The Sputnik show, aired on RT on 17 March, is just one of seven that regulator Ofcom has said failed to preserve due impartiality over a six-week period earlier this year.

During the 25-minute broadcast, Galloway alongside his wife, Putri Gayatri Pertiwi, interviewed former Kremlin advisor, Alexander Nekrassov. All three suggested how unlikely it was that Russian President Vladimir Putin would order the assassination of Skripal.

Skripal and his daughter Yulia were poisoned by a deadly military-grade nerve agent in March. Extensive evidence has been presented of the identities, military records and links to the Russian government of the two suspects in the Skripal affair, and European arrest warrants have been issued.

In one section, Galloway said: