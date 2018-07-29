POOL New / Reuters

Geraint Thomas sealed Tour de France victory in Paris on Sundy, becoming the third Briton and the first Welshman to win the world’s most famous bike race. Here are five things to know about the 32-year-old sportsman who has built a reputation as a reliable deputy, and personable guy, who is now having his moment in the sun. 1. He once rode a Tour de France with a fractured pelvis.

Tim de Waele via Getty Images Thomas crashes in 2013.

In 2013, Thomas was riding in support of Chris Froome in Team Sky when he came down in a huge pile-up on the opening stage of the Tour de France. Scans later revealed a fractured pelvis. For some it would have ended their race, but not Thomas - who effectively rode 20 stages with a broken hip. “It was without doubt the worst pain I have experienced on a bike,” he wrote in his acclaimed book, The World of Cycling, According to G. “Each pedal stroke felt like being jabbed with a burning branch. “Trying to get out of the saddle to get over a slight rise was extraordinary. Trying to put some actual power down was like being sawn in half. “So why did I keep going? Because I had trained all year for it. Because my team-mate Chris Froome had a great shot of winning the yellow jersey.” 2. His school has produced a sporting golden generation

PA Wire/PA Images Pictures of ex-pupils Geraint Thomas, Gareth Bale and Sam Warburton on the wall of fame at Whitchurch High School in Cardiff.

Thomas went to Whitchurch high school in north Cardiff, whose former students include Real Madrid footballer Gareth Bale and former Welsh rugby international and captain Sam Warburton. All were alumni within a three year period in the last decade. 3. He’s a proud Welshman. After his victory was all but confirmed, he celebrated with a national delicacy.

How does @GeraintThomas86 celebrate winning the Tour de France? With a six pack of Welsh Cakes 🙌🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 pic.twitter.com/XcgFMWtZZt — Team Sky (@TeamSky) July 28, 2018

His first cycling experience took place with the Maindy Flyers club at its velodrome in Cardiff, and he later became the first Welshman to wear the yellow jersey on the Tour. His victory will be recognised with Welsh landmarks being illuminated in yellow. Cardiff City Hall is being bathed in the colour of the yellow jersey, and castles across the country and the Welsh Government offices are also being turned yellow.

4. He’s won two Olympic gold medals He’s won multiple titles before Sunday. At Beijing in 2008 and London in 2012, Thomas won a gold medal and took the world record in the team pursuit on both occasions, adding to the three track cycling World Championships he had already won. 5. He’s pretty funny. In 2015, Thomas flew off the side of the road at high speed during the descent of the Col de Manse in France. Incredibly, he climbed back up the ditch with the help of a fan, raced to the finish line, and was cracking jokes at the finish line. “I feel all right for now,” Thomas explained. “I guess my doctor will ask me my name soon. I’ll say: Chris Froome.” The joke continued the following morning on Twitter.