Four Hurt As Man Rams Car Into Crowd Of People In Germany In 'Attack On Foreigners'

A 50-year-old German man clearly intended to kill foreigners when he rammed his silver Mercedes into a crowd of people in the northwestern German town of Bottrop in the early hours of New Year’s Day, injuring four, a senior government official said.

Police said the man, who was not named, made racist comments when he was stopped and arrested in the nearby city of Essen after fleeing the scene of the attack.

“A German man deliberately drove into crowds of people ... that were largely made up of foreigners. There was a clear intention by this man to kill foreigners,” Herbert Reul, interior minister of the state of North Rhine-Westphalia, where Bottrop is located, told reporters on Tuesday.

Earlier, police and prosecutors said they suspected the attack, which took place at a crowded plaza, was deliberate and “linked to the xenophobic views of the driver”.