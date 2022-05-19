Life

Get Your Sh*t Together With 17 Boosts For A Genuinely Productive Day

These basic buys could just kick your productivity levels up a notch.

Shopping Writer

These basic buys are sure to give your productivity levels a boost
Amazon / HuffPost
We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

It doesn’t matter whether your to-do list is work-related or filled with personal admin – we’re all looking for ways to be more productive and get things done faster. But tapping into peak productivity levels is a challenge to us all.

The key here is simple: to work smarter, not harder. Being productive – whether it’s ticking things off the work list or getting ahead on household chores – is about taking the right approach.

But, how do you prevent the procrastination from creeping in?

Well, having certain products to hand really can help. We’ve rounded up some basic buys that are designed to give your productivity the boost its need.

1
Amazon
This sunrise alarm clock
If you struggle to start the day right, an alarm clock with a gradual 'sunrise' will help to make waking up easier. You won't be startled awake with a blaring alarm, but slowly roused from your slumber at a natural pace.
Get it from Amazon for £80 (was £119)
2
Amazon
This simple coffee machine
Love starting the day with proper coffee but don't have time to faff about? This one pod machine from Grind makes a beautifully aromatic brew in just a matter of seconds, ensuring you the caffeine kick you need.
Get it from Amazon for £350
3
Amazon
This spray on moisturiser
There's no need to waste time while your moisturiser dries with this super handy express body mist from Neutrogena. Designed to target even the driest of skin, this spray is a game-changer for those hectic mornings.
Get it from Amazon for £4.66 (was £6.99)
4
Amazon
This useful productivity pad
Find staying on track tricky? This productivity pad features tear-off sheets designed for easier goal setting and time management, making staying on track far more achievable.
Get it from Amazon for £14
5
Amazon
This speedy smoothie maker
Cut down on the time it takes to make and eat breakfast with this colour pop smoothie maker. With its one-touch blending action and powerful 300-watt motor, your shake will be ready in seconds.
Get it from Amazon for £29.99
6
Amazon
This memory foam seat cushion
If you're sitting at your desk and don't feel comfortable, your chances of being productive decrease. Give your bum and back a literal boost with an ergonomic memory foam seat pad that fits into almost any chair.
Get it from Amazon for £23.95
7
Amazon
This handy timer
For beating procrastination and staying on track with the task at hand, try a timer. This one has pre-allocated settings or can be customised for each task. Aim to complete the job at hand by the time it dings. You'll be surprised how quickly it's change you.
Get it from Amazon for £15.99
8
Amazon
These sticky notes
Prone to forgetting things? For keeping on track of where everything is, from your paper work to your favourite recipe, sticky notes are the OG godsend and still can't be beaten.
Get them from Amazon for £24.99
9
Amazon
This squishy yoga mat
Sometimes taking a few minutes out of the task at hand for a little mindfulness can go a long way to helping you. This non-slip yoga mat is ideal whether you're doing yoga, pilates or simply taking some time out to meditate. Perfect for mornings, evening or even your lunch hour.
Get it from Amazon for £21.99 (was £30.99)
10
Amazon
This ultrasonic aromatherapy diffuser
Keep calm and stay centred with simple aromatherapy. When you're feeling stressed out and overwhelmed, aromatherapy can help to make staying focused easier.
Get it from Amazon for £19.58
11
Amazon
This digital slow cooker
Making healthy meals can be a time-consuming task. Save some on busy days by using a slow cooker. Pop your prepped ingredients in this digital Crockpot and set a timer that determines for when you need the meal to be ready, and that's it. Job done.
Get it from Amazon for £69 (was £74.99)
12
Amazon
These hand, face and body wipes
Feel like freshening up but not got time for a shower? These hand, face and body wipes are just the thing and ideal for keeping at your desk at home – or in the office.
Get them from Amazon for £8.99
13
Amazon
This Echo Dot smart speaker
For staying on track with your day, a smart speaker can be a game-changer. This Echo Dot with built in Alexa can be used to set reminders, play calming music. You can even it the questions you don't have the time to Google yourself.
Get it from Amazon for £49.99
14
Amazon
This two litre water bottle
Dehydration can cause you to feel sluggish and lethargic, which makes keeping productive an effort. Stay hydrated with this giant water bottle, that's BPA-free and features a handy flip cap.
Get it from Amazon for £14.99
15
Amazon
This helpful meal planner
Don't waste time each day wondering what you're going to cook – instead plan your meals in bulk using this weekly meal planner pad. Comes with two magnets so you can stick it right there where you can see it on your fridge.
Get it from Amazon for £11.99
16
Amazon
These aromatherapy balms
Whether you're prone to stress or struggle to focus, these aromatherapy skin balms are a great buy. Simply swipe the balm of your choice across your pulse points and allow the essential oils to work their magic, giving your mood (and productivity) an instant boost.
Get the set from Amazon for £59
17
Amazon
These wardrobe dividers
Save time in the mornings with these handy wardrobe diveders that will tell you exactly where all of your clothes are – even better, use them to prep your outfit the night before
Get them from Amazon for £10.99
