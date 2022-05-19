Get Your Sh*t Together With 17 Boosts For A Genuinely Productive Day

Amazon / HuffPost These basic buys are sure to give your productivity levels a boost

It doesn’t matter whether your to-do list is work-related or filled with personal admin – we’re all looking for ways to be more productive and get things done faster. But tapping into peak productivity levels is a challenge to us all.

The key here is simple: to work smarter, not harder. Being productive – whether it’s ticking things off the work list or getting ahead on household chores – is about taking the right approach.

But, how do you prevent the procrastination from creeping in?

