Sorry – Getting Gel Or Acrylic Nails Can Come With These Health Risks

When it comes to easy self-care tasks, many of us opt for bath bombs, face masks and, crucially, nail appointments.

They’re all surface-level but sometimes, indulging in a little beauty maintenance is all you need.

However, according to experts, when it comes to our nails, we should be cautious of how often we opt for acrylic or gels.

Verywell Health said: “The exposure to a combination of chemicals used in the manicuring process and ultraviolet (UV) light sometimes used to cure or dry nails that could increase the risk of developing cancer of the nose, throat, skin, blood, or lymphatic system.”

The cancer risk of acrylic nails

A 2019 study published in Environmental Pollution found that nail technicians who had been working for over 20 years had a significantly higher risk of developing cancer, possibly due to heightened exposure to harmful substances.

These chemicals include Benzene, which is a carcinogen linked to blood cancers including leukaemia and multiple myeloma, as well as non-Hodgkin lymphoma which is a cancer of the lymphatic system.

This chemical is found in nail polishes, nail polish removers, nail hardeners, and fingernail glue.

Another chemical found in nail products is formaldehyde which is linked to an increased risk of leukemia and nasopharyngeal cancer.

Plus, you know that all-too-familiar chemical scent in nail salons? This comes from volatile organic compounds (VOCs) which evaporate easily and have been linked to many health problems such as difficulty breathing, pregnancy complications, and cancer.

Finally, the UV lamps used to cure acrylic and gel nails can cause skin damage and increase your risk of skin cancer.

The safest nails to get