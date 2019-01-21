Leslie Jones has said she finds it “insulting” that another instalment in the ‘Ghostbusters’ film series is in the works.
In 2016, Leslie was one of four actresses who appeared in a female-led reboot of ‘Ghostbusters’, and faced a great deal of public scrutiny (mostly from sexist fans of the original films) in the process.
Following the announcement that a new ‘Ghostbusters’ film is in production, Leslie voiced her opinion on Twitter, admitting she finds the move troubling, even comparing it to the behaviour of US president Donald Trump.
“So insulting,” she wrote, in a tweet addressed to co-star Melissa McCarthy and director Paul Feig. “Like fuck us. We dint count.
“It’s like something trump would do. (Trump voice)”Gonna redo ghostbusteeeeers, better with men, will be huge. Those women ain’t ghostbusteeeeers”... ugh so annoying. Such a dick move.”
The ‘Saturday Night Live’ comedian later added: “The point is if they make this new one with all men and it does well which it will... it might feel that ‘boys are better’... it makes my heart drop.”
The 2016 ‘Ghostbusters’ reboot was generally well-received by critics, but didn’t fare well at the box office.
Its release also led to a torrent of disgusting racist abuse directed at its star, Leslie Jones, on Twitter, prompting her to take a brief hiatus from the social media site, which in turn led to a discussion about whether its bosses were doing enough to combat targeted harassment.
Director Jason Reitman confirmed that a new ‘Ghostbusters’ film was in the works last week, claiming he was doing it for fans of the original.