Leslie Jones has said she finds it “insulting” that another instalment in the ‘Ghostbusters’ film series is in the works.

In 2016, Leslie was one of four actresses who appeared in a female-led reboot of ‘Ghostbusters’, and faced a great deal of public scrutiny (mostly from sexist fans of the original films) in the process.

Following the announcement that a new ‘Ghostbusters’ film is in production, Leslie voiced her opinion on Twitter, admitting she finds the move troubling, even comparing it to the behaviour of US president Donald Trump.