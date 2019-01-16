‘Ghostbusters’ is to get yet another sequel, director Jason Reitman has confirmed. Jason – whose father, Ivan Reitman, directed the original ‘Ghostbusters’ – revealed the news that he will helm a new instalment on Twitter. He wrote: “Finally got the keys to the car. #GB20.”

Finally got the keys to the car. #GB20 https://t.co/T1Np2lRQl1 — Jason Reitman (@JasonReitman) January 16, 2019

Jason also shared a link to a story by Entertainment Weekly, in which he disclosed more information about the new film. “I’ve always thought of myself as the first Ghostbusters fan, when I was a six-year-old visiting the set,” he explained. “I wanted to make a movie for all the other fans. “This is the next chapter in the original franchise. It is not a reboot. What happened in the ’80s happened in the ’80s, and this is set in the present day.”

Columbia/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock The iconic 'Ghostbusters' logo