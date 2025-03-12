Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper Getty Images

Gigi Hadid is speaking out about her “very romantic and happy” relationship with Bradley Cooper as she plots her next career move.

The American model graces the cover of Vogue’s April issue and, in her accompanying interview, offered some rare comments about Bradley.

Advertisement

“Bradley has opened me up to going to the theatre more, and that’s something that’s so nice to bring back into my life,” Gigi said, noting that the two met at a birthday party for the child of a mutual friend.

Discussing the couple’s decision to keep their romance low-key, she noted: “You want to give yourself a normal experience of dating, and even for my friends who aren’t public figures, that’s hard. Where do you go? And, what? You just start talking to people?

“And then there’s another added layer of privacy and security. You want to believe that people are going to have your back and not call TMZ or go on Deuxmoi or whatever, but you just don’t know.”

Advertisement

Gigi and Bradley were first linked in the media in the autumn of 2023 after they were spotted dining at Via Carota, a New York eatery also frequented by Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift, among other celebrities.

While the pair have yet to make their red carpet debut, they’ve been spotted together in London, Los Angeles and even vacationing in Italy.

Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid take a stroll in New York in November 2024. The two were first linked in 2023. Aeon via Getty Images

Advertisement

The Vogue interview isn’t the first time Gigi has publicly acknowledged the relationship.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight ahead of her appearance last October at a Victoria’s Secret fashion show, the model explained that Bradley was at home tending to his seven-year-old daughter, Lea De Seine, whom he shares with ex Irina Shayk.

“He’s on dad duty, but so supportive,” she said.

Gigi said one of her favorite pastimes with Bradley is the theatre. Recently, they swung by Broadway’s Chicago to catch their pal Alyssa Milano in her star turn as Roxie Hart, and attended off-Broadway’s Danny And The Deep Blue Sea, which starred Christopher Abbott and Aubrey Plaza.

Though Gigi is light on specifics, she said Bradley has been urging her to pursue her own dream of appearing on stage in a theatrical production.

Advertisement

“I respect him so much as a creative, and I feel that he gives so much to me: encouragement and, just, belief,” she told Vogue.