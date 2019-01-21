Gillian Anderson has been tipped to appear in an upcoming series of ‘The Crown’, in the role of Margaret Thatcher.
Over the weekend, The Sunday Times was the first to claim that Gillian would be playing the former prime minister in the fourth series of the Netflix period drama, which will cover the events in the British royal family and Parliament during the 1970s.
Although these reports are yet to be confirmed, that hasn’t stopped fans of ‘The Crown’ venting their excitement at this latest casting rumour…
...even though some left-leaning viewers have been left feeling conflicted, to say the least…
HuffPost UK has contacted Netflix for further comment.
Best known for her portrayal of Agent Dana Scully in ‘The X Files’, Gillian recently won a legion of new fans thanks to her role as sex therapist Jean Milburn in another hit Netflix original series, ‘Sex Education’.
‘The Crown’ returns for its third series later this year, with Olivia Colman succeeding Claire Foy in the role of Queen Elizabeth II, a part which earned Claire both an Emmy and a Golden Globe.
It’s not just the Queen who’s getting a new actress, though, with a huge reshuffle of the cast seeing Tobias Menzies joining as Prince Philip, and Helena Bonham Carter taking over as Princess Margaret.
‘God’s Own Country’ and ‘The Durrells’ actor Josh O’Connor will play Prince Charles, while new characters will include Camilla Parker-Bowles, Prime Minister Harold Wilson and Lady Diana Spencer.
The fourth series of ‘The Crown’ – in which Gillian is tipped to play Thatcher – is expected to debut on Netflix in 2020.