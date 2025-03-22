Lauren Graham Makes Surprising Admission About Gilmore Girls Pay

Lauren Graham via Associated Press

A new generation was introduced to the rapid-fire wit and bottomless coffee cups of Stars Hollow when Gilmore Girls arrived on Netflix.

But, despite the show’s enduring popularity, the residuals aren’t exactly paying star Lauren Graham in the way one might hope.

During a chat on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Thursday, Lauren claimed that she never tires of talking about the beloved series, which originally aired on the WB in 2000 — a fact that may prompt some millennials to question their ages.

“It might be more popular now than it was when it was on the air the first time,” the host remarked.

Alexis Bledel as Rory Gilmore and Lauren Graham as Lorelai Gilmore on Gilmore Girls CBS Photo Archive via Getty Images

Jimmy then pointed out that the show is nearing its 25th anniversary, a statement to send fans into an existential spiral. Lauren confirmed that, even decades later, she still hears about the antics of her character, Lorelai Gilmore, from both longtime devotees and fresh recruits.

“I get stopped a lot. It surprises me every time,” she admitted.

Jimmy then read a question from his goddaughter, asking: ”How much do you make in residuals, and were you ever drunk on set?”

“There really are no residuals on Netflix,” she revealed. “But, I’ve been paid in love and appreciation.”

Jimmy then confessed that the question had been “adjusted” to better suit his curiosity. He followed up by asking if Lauren had ever “accosted” a celebrity in the way she’s been approached by Gilmore Girls fans.

Her answer? An immediate, “Yes.”

“The first one I can remember is Kenneth Branagh,” she said. “I was in theatre school and we all really looked up to him.”