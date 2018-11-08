Giovanna Fletcher Is Struggling With Her Post-Pregnancy Wardrobe And Mums Are Sympathising

Giovanna Fletcher has described how she is struggling to get to grips with her wardrobe 10 weeks after the birth of her third son, Max.

The mother-of-three, who also has older sons Buzz, four, and Buddy, two, with her musician husband Tom Fletcher, took to Instagram to share a photograph of herself at home wearing pink dungarees.

The 33-year-old wrote: “I’m currently at a very odd post-pregnancy stage where my clothes usually make me feel poo... nothing fits.”

Fletcher explained that her maternity clothes make her look pregnant and her ‘normal’ clothes either don’t do up or create “interesting” lumps and bumps.