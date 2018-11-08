Giovanna Fletcher Is Struggling With Her Post-Pregnancy Wardrobe And Mums Are Sympathising

Giovanna Fletcher has described how she is struggling to get to grips with her wardrobe 10 weeks after the birth of her third son, Max.
The mother-of-three, who also has older sons Buzz, four, and Buddy, two, with her musician husband Tom Fletcher, took to Instagram to share a photograph of herself at home wearing pink dungarees.
The 33-year-old wrote: “I’m currently at a very odd post-pregnancy stage where my clothes usually make me feel poo... nothing fits.”
Fletcher explained that her maternity clothes make her look pregnant and her ‘normal’ clothes either don’t do up or create “interesting” lumps and bumps.
Although she said that she is “thankfully not berating her body” after carrying another healthy child, she said she does struggle with getting dressed.
And she wasn’t the only one, as lots of mums replied to her message agreeing that they feel the same during that postpartum stage.
One wrote: “I have the problem I don’t like me in anything at the moment. Everything I seem to wear I hate the look of. I have two children, one is two and the other is three weeks old but currently feeling bigger than ever and hating the mum tum with such passion. Don’t even know where to begin with getting rid of that but my two beautiful babies are worth it.”
“Oh my god!” wrote another. “I thought it was just me who felt like this. My daughter is 11 weeks old and I’m struggling to feel good in anything. Currently on holiday and I’m hating having photos taken with my family. I’m feeling extremely insecure. I don’t remember feeling like this after my son was born.”
Another responded: “I’m 10 weeks in too with my second baby and I agree with you completely. Everything you write resonates with me, thank you.”
“I’m 13 months post birth and currently my belly looks about five to six months pregnant, maybe seven. It got smaller but then I ate all the pies,” joked one mum, while another added: “Four weeks since I gave birth and I’m in exactly the same position.”
The NHS says that weight gain in pregnancy varies greatly between different women. Most pregnant women gain between 10kg and 12.5kg (22lb to 26lb), putting on most of the weight after week 20.
Much of the extra weight is due to your baby growing, but your body will also be storing fat, ready to make breast milk after your baby is born.