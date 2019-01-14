‘Strictly Come Dancing’ professional Giovanni Pernice has finally confirmed that he and finalist Ashley Roberts are romantically involved.
Giovanni and Ashley – who both competed in the most recent series of ‘Strictly’, but were not partnered together – were heavily rumoured to have begun dating during last year’s run, but both shot down this suggestion on more than one occasion.
However, the rumour mill started up once again when they were snapped on holiday together over New Year, ringing in 2019 in the US.
Although he kept his comments brief (monosyllabic is probably the word, actually), Giovanni did confirm to presenter Lorraine Kelly on Monday morning that they were an item.
When she asked about holidaying with his new girlfriend, he agreed: “We spent time together, yes.”
Lorraine then noted that it was “early days” for the relationship, but they hoped it went well, to which he responded simply: “Thank you.”
Both Giovanni and Ashley were among this year’s ‘Strictly’ finalists, with the former partnered with Steps singer Faye Tozer and the latter competing alongside professional dancer Pasha Kovalev.
It was ultimately Stacey Dooley who went on to lift the Glitterball Trophy, though, with her professional partner Kevin Clifton finally winning a show after four previous times in the final.
However, Giovanni and Ashley’s relationship isn’t the only one that started on last year’s ‘Strictly’, with YouTube vlogger Joe Sugg and his partner Dianne Buswell confirming after the final that they were a couple.
In the past, Giovanni has dated his ‘Strictly’ partner Georgia May Foote, as well as reality star Jessica Wright.
‘Lorraine’ airs every weekday on ITV from 8.30am.