Police are searching for a two-year-old girl who was inside her father’s black Audi car when it was stolen in east London, Scotland Yard said.
The vehicle was later found abandoned without the girl, named Maria, inside. She had been in the front passenger seat.
Her father was meeting with an unknown man in Newham on Sunday afternoon to sell his car.
The Met Police said: “At around 16:37hrs on Sunday, 6 January, the girl’s father met with an unknown man in Nine Acres Close, E12 with a view to selling his car.
“The man jumped into the car and drove away.
“The seller’s daughter, aged 2, was in the front passenger seat of the car when it was taken. She is Maria, 2, a Romanian girl from the local area. She was wearing a white top and red bottoms.
“The car, a black Audi A5, registration number FY58UAZ was later found abandoned nearby in Hatherway Crescent, E12 without the child inside.
“The man who took the car is described as an Asian man of slim build, dressed in black clothing.
“Detectives from Newham police are leading the investigation.
“Anyone who knows the whereabouts of the girl or the car, or who has information that may assist police, should call 999 immediately.
“You can also call Crimestoppers via 0800 555 111 or tweet police via @MetCC.”
