You’d usually assume it’d be teenagers forging notes from parents to get out of PE or to fake a reason as to why they haven’t done their homework, but this girl has started the blagging game a lot earlier.

Evelyn, from London, was determined to wear her sunglasses at school and she had a genius idea of how she was gong to be able to make that happen. The resourceful five-year-old wrote a note to her teacher - pretending to be her mum - explaining why she had to wear them.

“Evelyn has hayfever,” she wrote on a bright pink post-it note. “She needs sunglasses.”

We have no idea what gave the game away...