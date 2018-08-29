Nearly 110,000 Children Aged 14 Have Self-Harmed In One Year, Estimates Show

Nearly a quarter of girls aged 14 said they had self harmed in a 12-month period, according to a new report by The Children’s Society. One in six (16%) of more than 11,000 children surveyed reported self-harming at this age, including nearly one in 10 boys (9%). “I felt like self-harming was what I wanted to do and had to do as there was nothing else I could do,” one child told the charity who produce the annual Good Childhood Report, examining the state of children’s wellbeing in the UK. The anonymous child said: “Feeling not pretty enough or good enough as other girls did contribute towards my self-harming, however, I don’t feel just being a girl is the reason as I think boys feel the same way too”.

finwal via Getty Images

Based on the new figures, The Children’s Society estimates nearly 110,000 children aged 14 may have self-harmed across the UK during the same 12-month period, including 76,000 girls and 33,000 boys. Almost half of 14-year-olds who said they had been attracted to people of the same gender or both genders said they had self-harmed (46%). Four in 10 of these children had shown signs of depression (38%) and three in 10 had low wellbeing (30%) - both compared with one in 10 of all children. “It is deeply worrying that so many children are unhappy to the extent that they are self-harming,” said Matthew Reed, chief executive at The Children’s Society. “Worries about how they look are a big issue, especially for girls, but this report shows other factors such as how they feel about their sexuality and gender stereotypes may be linked to their unhappiness.” The survey of 10- to 17-year-old children and their parents across 2,000 households, found children were least happy with school and their appearance. Nearly a quarter (24%) said they heard jokes or comments about other people’s bodies or looks all of the time at school, while more than a fifth (22%) of those in secondary school said jokes or comments were often made about people’s sexual activity. Both made girls feel much worse about their appearance and less happy with their life as a whole, but this pattern did not apply to boys. The research also suggests both boys and girls can be harmed by gender stereotypes and pressure to live up to these expectations. Children felt under pressure from friends to be “good looking” but those who felt boys should be tough and girls should have nice clothes were least happy with life.

It’s vital that children’s wellbeing is taken more seriously and that much more is done to tackle the root causes of their unhappiness and support their mental health." Matthew Reed, chief executive at The Children’s Society