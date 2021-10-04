Billie Eilish has confirmed herself as the first of next year’s Glastonbury headliners. The chart-topping singer will make history at the music event in 2022, becoming the youngest solo headliner in the festival’s history. On Sunday night, Billie teased the news by posting a selfie in a Glastonbury hoodie on her Instagram story, along with the cryptic caption “2022”. Festival organiser Emily Eavis then confirmed that Billie will be closing the show on the Pyramid Stage, stating: “This feels like the perfect way for us to return and I cannot wait.”

Instagram Billie Eilish in her Glastonbury hoodie

Billie previously made her debut at the festival in 2019, months after the release of her first album When We All Fall Asleep Where Do We Go?. In the time since, the 20-year-old has won six Grammys – including Best New Artist and Album Of The Year for her debut collection – and been awarded Best International Female at the Brits for two years running. Earlier this year, she topped the UK albums chart for the second time with her latest release Happier Than Ever.

Rich Fury via Getty Images Billie Eilish performing at the ACL Music Festival over the weekend