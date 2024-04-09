Glastonbury Announces 2024 Ticket Resale Date – But It Will Be ‘Limited’

Anna Barclay via Getty Images

Glastonbury 2024 hopefuls can put a ring around the calendar, because this year’s re-sale date has finally been announced.

Organiser Emily Eavis announced yesterday that this year the “highest percentage of ticket balances” ever had been paid up, meaning the 2024 resale will be “very limited”.

Advertisement

The annual resale comprises tickets for which the balance was not paid before the cut off date, giving music fans the chance to land some much coveted tickets for the 2024 bash, which takes place from 26-30 June at Worthy Farm in Pilton.

This year, the resales will take place on Thursday, 18 April (Ticket + Coach travel options) at 6pm BST, and Sunday, 21 April (General Admission tickets) at 9am BST.

Any cancelled accommodation options (Worthy View, Sticklinch, Campervan/Caravan passes) will then be made available on Sunday, 21 April at 11am BST.



The resale will only be available at this link, and you can find more information here.



Advertisement

Attendees will also be able to look forward to performances from Avril Lavigne, Little Simz, Burna Boy, Cyndi Lauper, Olivia Dean and many more.

This year marks the first time in Glasto history that two of the three headline slots will be filled by female acts.