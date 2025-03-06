Glastonbury's iconic Pyramid Stage via Associated Press

The last headliners at this year’s Glastonbury festival have been unveiled at last.

Back in January, music legend Neil Young was revealed to be the first act to headline on the iconic Pyramid Stage in 2025, with speculation about who would join him mounting over the last few months.

On Thursday morning, it was finally confirmed that The 1975 will headline on the Friday evening, while Olivia Rodrigo will close the show on the Pyramid Stage on the Sunday.

The 1975 frontman Matty Healy and Olivia Rodrigo Paul R Guinta/Invision/AP/Jordan Strauss/

Check out more acts on the line-up on the official Glastonbury poster below:

Here is the first Glastonbury Festival 2025 line-up poster. Many more acts and attractions still to be announced.



Poster: @StanleyDonwood pic.twitter.com/TZsTXMbG8H — Glastonbury Festival (@glastonbury) March 6, 2025

Glastonbury has also insisted that “many more” acts are yet to be announced for the upcoming festival, which will take place at Worthy Farm between 25 and 29 June.

This year’s Glasto is set to be a big one, as the event will be taking one of its “fallow years” in 2026.