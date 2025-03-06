The last headliners at this year’s Glastonbury festival have been unveiled at last.
Back in January, music legend Neil Young was revealed to be the first act to headline on the iconic Pyramid Stage in 2025, with speculation about who would join him mounting over the last few months.
On Thursday morning, it was finally confirmed that The 1975 will headline on the Friday evening, while Olivia Rodrigo will close the show on the Pyramid Stage on the Sunday.
Additional performers to receive high-ranking spots on the line-up this year include recent Brit Award winner Charli XCX, Raye, The Prodigy, Alanis Morissette and The Libertines.
It was already confirmed that former Glasto headliner Sir Rod Stewart will be performing in the famous “Legends” slot on the Sunday afternoon.
Other acts to look out for over the weekend include former Little Mix singer Jade Thirlwall, making her Glastonbury debut, HuffPost fave Doechii, 2025 Brit Award recipients Myles Smith and Ezra Collective, the recently-reunited Scissor Sisters, Mercury Prize winners English Teacher, singer-songwriter Self Esteem, R&B legends En Vogue, chart-topper Gracie Abrams, British singer Jorja Smith and, of course, Nile Rodgers & Chic.
Check out more acts on the line-up on the official Glastonbury poster below:
Glastonbury has also insisted that “many more” acts are yet to be announced for the upcoming festival, which will take place at Worthy Farm between 25 and 29 June.
This year’s Glasto is set to be a big one, as the event will be taking one of its “fallow years” in 2026.
Organiser Emily Eavis told the Glastonbury Free Press last summer: “The festival before a fallow year is always a fun one to plan because you almost have to fit two years into one.”