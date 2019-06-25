With less than 24 hours to go until Worthy Farm opens its gates for this year’s Glastonbury festival, it looks like the sun will be shining after all.
In the past few weeks, weather prediction have varied wildly with both storms and sunshine slated to preside over the festival. But now, forecasters are feeling a little more optimistic and if anything, it’ll be a little too hot.
We know, we know, they can’t win...
The BBC currently predicts that temperatures in Pilton, the village closest to the site, will peak at 21°C as crowds arrive on Wednesday, with some much-welcome clouds making sure it doesn’t get too hot as festival-goers set up their tents.
According to their predictions, it will then heat up on Thursday and Friday, when temperatures could reach 26°C.
These two days should also see the sun shine over the Somerset site, before cloud cover rolls in again on Saturday.
Having previously predicted a stormy start to the festival, the Met Office is being equally as optimistic.
Their forecast for the weekend reads: “Perhaps the odd shower in the far southwest early on Thursday, otherwise dry, increasingly sunny and very warm, perhaps hot in places. Slowly clouding over and turning fresher through Saturday.”
We’d still advise packing your wellies just in case, though.
This year’s Glastonbury is the first since 2017, following a fallow year in 2018.
Hundreds of acts will perform across many stages throughout the weekend, with The Killers, The Cure and Stormzy headlining the main stage.