With less than 24 hours to go until Worthy Farm opens its gates for this year’s Glastonbury festival, it looks like the sun will be shining after all. In the past few weeks, weather prediction have varied wildly with both storms and sunshine slated to preside over the festival. But now, forecasters are feeling a little more optimistic and if anything, it’ll be a little too hot. We know, we know, they can’t win...

Richard Isaac/Shutterstock Glastonbury 2017 got off to a dry, hot start

The BBC currently predicts that temperatures in Pilton, the village closest to the site, will peak at 21°C as crowds arrive on Wednesday, with some much-welcome clouds making sure it doesn’t get too hot as festival-goers set up their tents. According to their predictions, it will then heat up on Thursday and Friday, when temperatures could reach 26°C.

BBC Weather