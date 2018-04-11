Gleb Savchenko has slammed ‘Strictly Come Dancing’, claiming the show “is not as exciting as it could be”, and urged BBC bosses to pay the professional dancers more money. In 2016, the dancer called time on his ‘Strictly’ career after just one series, and despite stating that he was leaving to spend more time with his family, Gleb soon signed up for US show ‘Dancing With The Stars’.

Gleb was paired with Anita Rani for his one and only series of 'Strictly'

