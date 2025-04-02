Thank You To Glen Powell's Mum For Saying Something About Those Sydney Sweeney Dating Rumours

Glen Powell at the Golden Globes in January via Associated Press

Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell have once again found themselves at the centre of dating rumours thanks to recent pictures of them that were posted on social media.

Following reports that the Euphoria star had called off her engagement to film producer Jonathan Davino, photos of her enjoying dinner with her Anyone But You co-star were posted on the gossip site DeuxMoi.

Advertisement

The site also claimed that Sydney had attended Glen’s sister’s wedding over the weekend, and even spent time with members of his family without the Hit Man actor there.

While this led some to speculate that the pair could be in a relationship, Us Weekly was quick to cite an anonymous “source” who claimed that the two are “just friends”, and that Sydney has been close with Glen’s sister “for a long time”.

Glen’s mum Cyndy Powell has since spoken out about the rumours, branding them “silly”.

Sydney Sweeney at an Oscars afterparty last month via Associated Press

Advertisement

According to Page Six, she told the Daily Mail that the two actors are “definitely not together”, nor is there anything between them “going on behind closed doors”.

Cyndy previously made a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it appearance in the pair’s film, Anyone But You, having also appeared in small roles in almost all of the other movies from her son’s oeuvre.

During the promotion of their romantic comedy in 2023, Sydney and Glen were the subject of endless online rumours about whether anything was going on between them, despite her being engaged at the time.

Advertisement

Glen later claimed: “The two things that you have to sell a rom-com are fun and chemistry. Sydney and I have a ton of fun together, and we have a ton of effortless chemistry.