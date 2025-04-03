Glen Powell Speaks Out After Sydney Sweeney Attended His Sister's Wedding

Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney at the premiere of Anyone But You in December 2023 via Associated Press

Glen Powell has addressed reports that Sydney Sweeney attended his sister’s recent wedding – but not the speculation that there’s a budding romance between them.

He explained: “Timing is everything in this world, isn’t it? [My sister] and Syd are obviously great friends, and it was a hell of a wedding.

“The Powells know how to do it right, so all the people that love her were there.”

“Sources” told TMZ that Sydney attended the wedding on her own – and not as the Hit Man star’s date.

But while she may be friends with both Glen and his sister, many people noticed that her presence at the wedding came after her recent breakup with fiancé Jonathan Davino. This restarted longstanding speculation that she and Glen shared more than the screen in their 2023 romantic comedy.

But while Glen freely admitted on Wednesday that Sydney was at the wedding, he didn’t address any romance rumours, instead joking that he was selected to deliver a speech despite only being a groomsman because he was “probably the lowest liability in the family”.

And though Glen avoided addressing whether he’s dating Sydney, his mum, Cyndy, was not so silent.