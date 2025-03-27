'Go Back To Your Country': Marjorie Taylor Greene In Extraordinary Rant At British Journalist

Marjorie Taylor Greene is one of Donald Trump's biggest supporters. via Associated Press

A close ally of Donald Trump told a Sky News journalist to “go back” to the UK after she asked her about senior US politicians sharing military plans on a Signal group chat.

Marjorie Taylor Greene, who is a member of the US House of Representatives, reacted angrily when quizzed by Martha Kelner.

Kelner asked her: “Should the defence secretary ...”

But before she could finish the question, Greene asked what country the report was from. When she was told it was the UK, she replied: “OK, we don’t give a crap about your opinion and your reporting.

“Why don’t you go back to your country, where you have a major migrant problem. You should care about your own borders.”

As Kelner tried again to ask a question, Greene told her: “Do you care about people from your country? What about all the women that are raped by migrants? Do you care? OK, you’re done.”

When Kelner asked her about the lives of US servicemen and women being potentially put at risk by the group chat, Greene replied: “I don’t care about your fake news.”

But embarrassingly for the right-wing politician, an American journalist then told her: “I’d like to hear your answer to what she’s asking.”

Green replied: “I’m not answering her question because I don’t care about her network. If you would like to ask, I can answer.”

The American journalist then asked for her thoughts on “the complete disregard for operational security from the top level of this administration”.

Bizarrely, Greene then went on to attack the previous Biden administration, even though they were booted out of office in January.

Reporter: "Should the Defense Secretary.."



Marjorie Taylor Greene: what country are you from?



Reporter: From the UK



MTG: “OK we don't give a crap about your opinion and your reporting. Why don't you go back to your country”



MTG is a national disgrace pic.twitter.com/qvvU8QTScw — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) March 26, 2025

Her extraordinary behaviour has drawn widespread criticism on social media.

Yeah Marjorie Taylor Green sure is something special.

You really cant get them more stupid than this. https://t.co/eS695gCrD4 — Verizure (@verizure) March 26, 2025

Having worked with @marthakelner and watched Marjorie Taylor-Green, the calmness of the former, and the lunacy of the latter comes as absolutely no surprise here. More power to Martha for asking the right questions the right way. As ever. https://t.co/i8QDahFLTF — Mick Collins (@MickPCollins) March 26, 2025

Marjorie Taylor Green is a disgrace to the Congress of the United States of America; and an embarrassment to the American people. https://t.co/6cMBTjPfDV — CPM Obiajunwa, PhD. (@CpmObia) March 27, 2025