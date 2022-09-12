King Charles III and members of the royal family join the procession of Queen Elizabeth's coffin from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to St Giles' Cathedral, Edinburgh.Picture date: Monday September 12, 2022. Andrew Milligan via PA Wire/PA Images

Thousands of well-wishers lined the streets of Edinburgh as the Queen’s coffin was taken from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to St Giles’ Cathedral.

King Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward led the procession behind their mother’s hearse as it made its way along the Royal Mile.

Some women shouted “God save the Queen” as they made their way slowly along the route.

However, one man was arrested after appearing to shout “Andrew you’re a sick old man” at the Duke of York.

The Queen’s coffin was draped with the Royal Standard in Scotland and dressed with a wreath of flowers.

King Charles III and the Princess Royal walk behind Queen Elizabeth II's coffin during the procession from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to St Giles' Cathedral, Edinburgh. Picture date: Monday September 12, 2022. Owen Humphreys via PA Wire/PA Images

A 21-gun salute was fired as the procession made its way to the cathedral, where the coffin was removed from the hearse and taken inside for a special memorial service.

Prime minister Liz Truss was among those in attendance, while Scottish first minister Nicola Sturgeon delivered a reading from the Bible.

St Giles’ minister, Reverend Calum I MacLeod, told the congragation: “We gather to bid Scotland’s farewell to our late monarch, whose life of service to the nation and the world we celebrate, and whose love for Scotland was legendary.”