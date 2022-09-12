Thousands of well-wishers lined the streets of Edinburgh as the Queen’s coffin was taken from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to St Giles’ Cathedral.
King Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward led the procession behind their mother’s hearse as it made its way along the Royal Mile.
Some women shouted “God save the Queen” as they made their way slowly along the route.
However, one man was arrested after appearing to shout “Andrew you’re a sick old man” at the Duke of York.
The Queen’s coffin was draped with the Royal Standard in Scotland and dressed with a wreath of flowers.
A 21-gun salute was fired as the procession made its way to the cathedral, where the coffin was removed from the hearse and taken inside for a special memorial service.
Prime minister Liz Truss was among those in attendance, while Scottish first minister Nicola Sturgeon delivered a reading from the Bible.
St Giles’ minister, Reverend Calum I MacLeod, told the congragation: “We gather to bid Scotland’s farewell to our late monarch, whose life of service to the nation and the world we celebrate, and whose love for Scotland was legendary.”
Members of the public will be able to visit the cathedral and file past the coffin from 5.30pm this evening until 3pm tomorrow, after which the coffin will be taken to Edinburgh airport and flown to London.