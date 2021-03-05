The Baggs family have insisted they have not been axed from Gogglebox, following claims in the tabloid press they were dropped after just one series.
The Essex-based clan – made up of mum Lisa, dad Terry and sons Joe and George – did not appear on the first episode of the new series last Friday, with the Daily Star since reporting they’d been ditched.
However, the family have now given their side of the story, branding the claims “lies”.
In a post on Instagram, Lisa explained that Covid restrictions are the reason the family are not able to film this series.
“I can categorically say this is a total LIE!” she said. “Due to covid restrictions we are unable to film the current series.
“Channel 4 have been wonderful to work with and we hope to be back one day soon.”
Joe also further explained the reason they are not appearing on the current series, writing on his Story: “Frustrating to address this but we weren’t dropped.
“Due to the lockdown there aren’t enough cameras to go round to the entire cast and therefore we decided as a family to take a series off.
“Of course there was criticism about us, the producers said this happens to all new families so it’s not uncommon and not a reason for people to get cut from the show,” he added.
HuffPost UK has contacted reps for Gogglebox and Channel 4 for further comment.
One Goggleboxer who is also not appearing on the new series is Tom Malone, who announced he was leaving the Channel 4 show last week.
“New opportunities are knocking on the door and it’s time to explore them,” he said.
“I look forward to enjoying the show as a viewer and not having to worry about having said something stupid.”
Gogglebox airs Fridays at 9pm on Channel 4.