The Baggs family have insisted they have not been axed from Gogglebox, following claims in the tabloid press they were dropped after just one series. The Essex-based clan – made up of mum Lisa, dad Terry and sons Joe and George – did not appear on the first episode of the new series last Friday, with the Daily Star since reporting they’d been ditched. However, the family have now given their side of the story, branding the claims “lies”.

Channel 4 The Baggs family on Gogglebox

In a post on Instagram, Lisa explained that Covid restrictions are the reason the family are not able to film this series. “I can categorically say this is a total LIE!” she said. “Due to covid restrictions we are unable to film the current series. “Channel 4 have been wonderful to work with and we hope to be back one day soon.”