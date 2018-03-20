'Gogglebox' Star George Gilbey Arrested On Suspicion Of Assaulting Partner

‘Gogglebox’ star George Gilbey has been arrested on suspicion of assaulting his partner, Gemma Conway.
Police were called to the star’s home in Twickenham on Friday (18 March) after receiving complaints of an argument between the couple, with George arrested the following day.
He has since been charged with assault by beating, as well as a separate charge of criminal damage of less than £5,000 to his and Gemma’s home.
He is due to appear in court to face the charges later this month.
A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said in a statement: “A man has been charged following an assault on Friday, 16 March. George Gilbey, 34, of Clacton, was charged with assault by beating and criminal damage on Saturday, 17 March.
“He has been bailed to appear at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, 28 March.”
HuffPost UK has contacted a representative for George for additional comment.
George joined ‘Gogglebox’ with his mum Linda and step-dad Pete in 2013, but the family were axed from the hit Channel 4 show the following year when George participated in ‘Celebrity Big Brother’, where he finished fourth overall.
George and his family later returned to ‘Gogglebox’ in 2016, after producers decided to relax their rules about their stars not being allowed to appear on other reality shows.
However, while his parents remain regulars on ‘Gogglebox’, George has only made fleeting appearances in recent times, having become a father in June 2016.