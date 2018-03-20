'Gogglebox' Star George Gilbey Arrested On Suspicion Of Assaulting Partner

Police were called to the star’s home in Twickenham on Friday (18 March) after receiving complaints of an argument between the couple, with George arrested the following day.

‘Gogglebox’ star George Gilbey has been arrested on suspicion of assaulting his partner, Gemma Conway.

He has since been charged with assault by beating, as well as a separate charge of criminal damage of less than £5,000 to his and Gemma’s home.

He is due to appear in court to face the charges later this month.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said in a statement: “A man has been charged following an assault on Friday, 16 March. George Gilbey, 34, of Clacton, was charged with assault by beating and criminal damage on Saturday, 17 March.

“He has been bailed to appear at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, 28 March.”

HuffPost UK has contacted a representative for George for additional comment.