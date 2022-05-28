Gogglebox's Jenny Newby Updates Fans After Undergoing Surgery

Jenny Newby and Lee Riley at the NTAs in 2020 Gareth Cattermole via Getty Images

Gogglebox star Jenny Newby has given fans a health update after her recent surgery, which has caused her to miss most of the current series.

Jenny and her pal Lee Riley have been absent for the past few weeks of Gogglebox, while she recovers from a minor medical procedure.

Advertisement

Speaking on the red carpet at the TV Baftas earlier this month, Lee revealed his close friend has been “not very well” in recent times, saying: “She is having an operation, a mini one. But she is recovering well, though.”

On Friday, Lee posted a clip of himself on his and Jenny’s joint Instagram page, telling followers: “Hi everybody, you’ll never guess who I just bumped into.”

Advertisement

“Hi, it’s me!” Jenny announced, with Lee celebrating that his BFF was “out of hospital”.

Jenny then said: “I just want to thank you all for your kind ‘get well’ wishes, they’ve really cheered me up. Thank you very much.”

Advertisement

She went on to confirm she’d be out of action for the rest of the current series of Gogglebox, but would be back when the show returns to our screens in the autumn.

“I’m looking forward to seeing you all in series 20,” Jenny said, while Lee added: “September, guys. We’ll be back! Have a lovely summer everybody!”

“I hope you get tanned!” she then added. “Bye my loves!”

The post received a lot of love from other members of the Gogglebox cast, including Izzi Warner, who wrote: “Glad to see you’re feeling better Jenny lots of love.”

Advertisement

Her sister Ellie agreed: “So glad to see you looking so well Jenny! Lots of love.”

Meanwhile, Mica Vee commented: “Sending lots of love from Meesh and Marky.”

Jenny and Lee have been Gogglebox favourites since 2014 Channel 4

Lee and Jenny have become one of the hit Channel 4 show’s most popular pairings, offering their critiques on the week’s telly from the sofa in Lee’s caravan since 2014.