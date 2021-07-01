Kirstie Allsopp Is No Fan Of 'Mean' And 'Cruel' Gogglebox

Gogglebox might be one of the most popular shows on TV, but one person who is not a fan is Kirstie Allsopp.
The Location, Location, Location presenter has branded the hit Channel 4 show “cruel” and “mean”, despite working for the same broadcaster that shows it.
Speaking to MyWeekly magazine (via The Sun), Kirstie said: “One of my least favourite TV shows is Gogglebox.
“It’s the worst form of mean, cruel television. It’s one thing to talk about people in private but to put it in a public space is not entertainment.”
Kirstie previously expressed her dislike of Gogglebox after the cast shared their verdict on her series Kirstie’s Crafty Christmas on the show.
Describing the show as “stomach-churning”, she tweeted in 2013: “Why do people complain about the BBC’s ability to cannibalise itself? Channel 4 win every time.
“You expect to be criticised by the opposition / press, but being laid into by a show on the channel you’ve worked with for 14 years is pretty rich.”
When Kirstie recently spoke out against the possible privatisation of Channel 4, she praised her employers for allowing her to publicly attack one of their shows.
She tweeted: “I hate what Gogglebox did to my Christmas show, but that’s Channel 4 for you, they employ me yet still allow me to attack one of their shows.
“It is an amazing place to work, all the TV I have ever made is for Channel 4.”
Gogglebox is currently airing a celebrity series, but something tells us Kirstie won’t be signing up as a contributor any time soon.