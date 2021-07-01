Kirstie Allsopp Is No Fan Of 'Mean' And 'Cruel' Gogglebox

Gogglebox might be one of the most popular shows on TV, but one person who is not a fan is Kirstie Allsopp.

The Location, Location, Location presenter has branded the hit Channel 4 show “cruel” and “mean”, despite working for the same broadcaster that shows it.

Speaking to MyWeekly magazine (via The Sun), Kirstie said: “One of my least favourite TV shows is Gogglebox.

“It’s the worst form of mean, cruel television. It’s one thing to talk about people in private but to put it in a public space is not entertainment.”