08/05/2021 11:55 BST

Gogglebox Stars Sophie And Pete Sandiford Get More Than They Bargained After Calling Boris Johnson’s Mobile

They did not see that coming.

Gogglebox siblings Sophie and Pete Sandiford got the shock of their lives when they called Boris Johnson’s mobile number on this week’s episode of the Channel 4 show.

Last week it was revealed that the PM’s personal number could be found on the bottom of an old press release dating back to when he was MP for Henley and a shadow minister in 2006.

After watching a news report that revealed callers would now get an automated message saying that the phone was switched off, Sophie tried it out for herself.

But she wasn’t prepared when someone actually answered the call.

Cue Sophie hilariously lobbing the phone at her equally panicked  brother.

After hanging up, Sophie blocked the number to prevent being called back - as Pete joked that security service MI5 would soon be knocking on their door.

Twitter was very much amused...

Gogglebox airs on Channel 4 every Friday at 9pm.

