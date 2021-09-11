Gogglebox Pays Tribute To Show Regulars Andy Michael And Mary Cook Following Their Deaths

Gogglebox dedicated Friday’s special Black To Front episode to two of its longest running stars, Andy Michael and Mary Cook, who both recently died. At the end of the Celebrity Gogglebox: Black to Front special on Friday night, the show remembered Andy, 61 and Mary, 92 by sharing a photo of each of them as the episode ended with the caption: “In loving memory”. Andy, of the Michael family, who had been a regular fixture on the show since the very first series in 2013, died in August following a short illness. Mary, who appeared on the show with her friend Martina Wingrove, died in hospital last month at the age of 92.

Channel 4 Gogglebox

Channel 4 said at the time: “We are extremely saddened to share that Gogglebox star Mary Cook passed away in hospital this weekend at the age of 92 with her family by her side. “She will be dearly missed by the entire Gogglebox family, cast and crew.” Andy’s death came just a few days later, with the broadcaster issuing another statement. The statement read: “We are deeply saddened to share the passing of Gogglebox star Andy Michael at the age of 61 following a short illness. “Andy passed away last weekend with his family by his side.”

Channel 4 Gogglebox