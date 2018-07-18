I Struggled To Go Out Alone With My Two Kids, Then I Took A Leap Of Faith

Somewhere along the line in my parenting journey I lost a lot of confidence and gained a shit load of anxiety.

Despite being a beautiful soul, my six-year-old son Brody is unpredictable and has no danger awareness due to an undiagnosed genetic condition, autism and a learning disability. Because of this, there have been many heart-in-mouth moments for me over the past six years. Thanks to the trusty helicopter parenting technique, he has thankfully had a lot more near misses than accidents. But I’m only human and sometimes I take my eye off of the ball for a second or I’m not quick enough. And it that second, anything could happen.

The thought of exactly that – what could happen in that second - is all-consuming.

I hate to admit it, but I feel anxious taking Brody out on my own. My fear, coupled with my annoying, need-to-get-over-it, ability to get upset/angry/uncomfortable/sad at strangers with their looks and occasional comments – is not a good combo.

When my daughter Sydney came along three years ago, I knew I would struggle to do things on my own with them both. Partly because of my anxiety and partly because I knew that I would be unable to keep them both safe, which of course is paramount.

So when flying solo, I became a bit of a stuck-at-home mum. I could handle this but it admittedly stung if people would question my reasoning for not doing things on my own with them both. We live in a house comparable to Fort Knox where I can actually sit down and breathe. My kids are both safe. There’s literally no place like home.