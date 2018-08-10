Gok Wan And Rylan Want To Do A UK 'Queer Eye' And We Are SO Here For It

Given the runaway success of the ‘Queer Eye’ reboot, it’s might be just a matter of time before there’s a UK remake. Two people who have preempted this are Gok Wan and Rylan Clark-Neal, who have thrown their hats in the ring to form two fifths of a British Fab Five. Stylist Gok has revealed the pair have spoken about the possibility of following in the footsteps of Jonathan Van Ness and Kamaro Brown.

Rex/Shutterstock/ITV/Ken McKay Rylan Clark-Neal and Gok Wan

He told Metro: “Rylan said that we should do ‘Queer Eye’, and do you know what, I’d definitely think about it. “I’m not saying yes or no, it would all depend on who you’re on the show with. It’s an ensemble piece and so it would have to be the right line-up.” As well as revealing he auditioned for the original British version “years and years ago”, Gok praised the current incarnation of ‘Queer Eye’, which streams on Netflix. “I think it’s very fun and very pioneering and it’s great for the community and there’s also some great advice on there as well,” he said.

Netflix The current Fab Five: Bobby, Kamaro, Antoni, Jonathan and Tan