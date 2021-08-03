Armand Duplantis of Sweden won the pole vault at the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday and then won the Timothee Chalamet look-alike contest. At least according to the internet.

Comparisons to the French Dispatch and Call Me By Your Name star bubble up from time to time and reemerged after Duplantis soared 19 feet, 9 inches, ahead of silver medalist Christopher Nilsen of the US and bronze medalist Thiago Braz da Silva of Brazil.

Fans quickly vaulted their opinions onto Twitter, one even proposing that the American-born Duplantis, known as Mondo, looks like “the possible love child of Timothée Chalamet & Tom Holland.”