Meanwhile, we’ve already been gifted a guaranteed good time thanks to the Globes’ host, ‘Killing Eve’ star Sandra Oh, who will be presenting alongside comedian Andy Samberg.

As always, it’s all kicking off with the Golden Globes , a big night not just for the stars of the silver screen, but also cast members from your favourite shows, with both film and television being recognised on the night.

It might not feel like five minutes since ‘The Shape Of Water’ and ‘Three Billboards’ swept the board during awards season in 2018, but we’re already geared up to start the whole thing all over again.

There’s not long at all to go so if you’re planning to stay up and watch it all live, allow us to help you plan your night (but – spoiler alert – you’re in for a disappointment if you’re hoping to watch the ceremony on TV here in the UK)...

The good news is, the red carpet will be shown live on TV

As always, it’s the time of year where we get to grips with E!, specifically its American presenting team, as they front the red carpet coverage at various awards shows, including the Golden Globes.

Ryan Seacrest and Giuliana Rancic will, as ever, be at hand to give the celebrities a grilling on their way into the event, with a whole host of stars nominated including Olivia Colman, Lady Gaga, Elisabeth Moss, Donald Glover, Benedict Cumberbatch, Hugh Grant and even the evening’s host, Sandra Oh.

E!’s coverage kicks off at 11pm, and wraps up at 1am, at which point the celebs should all be in their seats, ready for the ceremony to be in their seats.

But can we watch the actual ceremony live in the UK? Well…

The short answer is: no, you can’t.

Despite the high number of British nominees this year – from Olivia Colman in ‘The Favourite’ and ‘Patrick Melrose’ actor Benedict Cumberbatch to Bodyguard’s Richard Madden and Mary Poppins herself, Emily Blunt – no UK channels have picked up the broadcasting rights to the Globes.

This means British film and TV fans (who don’t want to resort to streaming the whole thing illegally, which obviously we would never condone) (never) will have to resort to catching up the next morning, or following along on social media, either on the Golden Globes’ Twitter and Instagram pages or, of course, on HuffPost UK’s, as we’ll be tweeting throughout the ceremony.