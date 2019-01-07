Emma Stone was heard shouting an apology from her seat in the audience at the Golden Globes, when her controversial appearance in the film ‘Aloha’ was mentioned by host Sandra Oh. Back in 2015, Emma appeared in the role of a part-Hawaiian and part-Chinese woman in ‘Aloha’, a move which faced a lot of criticism, with many accusing the filmmakers of whitewashing.

Frazer Harrison via Getty Images Emma Stone at the Golden Globes

While Golden Globes presenter Sandra Oh’s opening monologue was mostly a celebration of the strong film and TV that we’ve been treated to in the last year, the ‘Killing Eve’ star couldn’t resist a dig at Emma when the subject of ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ came up. “[Crazy Rich Asians] was the first studio film with an Asian-American lead since Ghost in the Shell,” she joked, referencing a Scarlett Johansson film which also faced accusations of whitewashing, before adding: “And Aloha.”

NBC Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh

At that point, Emma was heard loudly apologising from the audience, although this actually isn’t the first time she’s expressed remorse over taking the role in ‘Aloha’.

Sandra Oh: ["Crazy Rich Asians"] is the first studio film with an Asian American lead since "Ghost in the Shell" and "Aloha."



Emma Stone [in the crowd]: I'M SORRY! pic.twitter.com/YI1S7sLvPH — David Mack (@davidmackau) January 7, 2019