It’s the first Sunday in Hollywood (and, indeed, the rest of the world) which means one thing— it’s time for the Golden Globes.

The 76th annual ceremony takes place while most of the UK is asleep, and will see stars from the big and small screens hit the red carpet at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

Sandra Oh and comedian Andy Samberg have the job of hosting the proceedings, but before it all kicks off they’ll hit the red carpet alongside many of our favourite stars.

Richard Madden, nominated for ‘The Bodyguard’, looks likely to be in attendance, along with fellow nominees Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper (‘A Star Is Born’) and Mary Poppins herself, Emily Blunt.

See all the latest pictures of the stars arriving from 11pm on Sunday. In the the meantime, take a look back at last year’s snaps...