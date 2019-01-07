ENTERTAINMENT
07/01/2019 04:40 GMT

Golden Globes 2019 Winners List: 'Green Book' And 'Bohemian Rhapsody' Among Top Films

There was a lot of love for 'Green Book', but it wasn't a strong night for 'A Star Is Born'.

‘Green Book’ was the big winner at the Golden Globes on Sunday night, picking up three of the five awards it was nominated for.

The comedy was named Best Comedy/Musical Film, as well as winning Best Screenplay, while Mahershala Ali took home his first ever Golden Globe in the Best Supporting Actor category.

Reuters
Mahershala Ali wins Best Supporting Actor

Perhaps surprisingly, ‘A Star Is Born’ won just one of the awards it was nominated for, with ‘Shallow’ winning Best Original Song, with Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper losing out in their respective acting categories to Glenn Close and Rami Malek, respectively.

And on the subject of Rami Malek, perhaps one of the biggest shocks came at the end of the night, when Freddie Mercury biopic ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ was awarded Best Drama Film, ahead of the aforementioned ‘A Star Is Born’, ‘Black Panther’, ‘BlackKklansman’ and ‘If Beale Street Could Talk’.

Reuters
Rami dedicated his win to the memory of Freddie Mercury

Meanwhile, it was a good night for British stars of the small screen, with Richard Madden winning an award for his performance in ‘Bodyguard’, as did Ben Whishaw of ‘A Very English Scandal’.

Olivia Colman took home her second Golden Globe thanks to her appearance in ‘The Favourite’, as did Christian Bale (did anyone else totally forget he was British, by the way?) for his role as Dick Cheney in ‘Vice’.

Reuters
Olivia Colman

Check out the full list of winners below...

 

Best Film - Drama

‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ 

 

Best Actress In A Film - Drama

Glenn Close - ‘The Wife’ 

 

Best Actor In A Film - Drama

Rami Malek - ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’

 

Best Film - Musical/Comedy

‘Green Book’

 

Best Actor In A Film - Musical/Comedy

Christian Bale, ‘Vice’

 

Best Actress In A Film - Musical/Comedy

Olivia Colman, ‘The Favourite’

 

Best Supporting Actress In A Film

Regina King, ‘If Beale Street Could Talk’

 

Best Supporting Actor In A Film

Mahershala Ali, ‘Green Book’

 

Best Director

Alfonso Cuarón, ‘Roma’

 

Best Screenplay

Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie and Peter Farrelly, ‘Green Book’

 

Best Animated Film

‘Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse’

 

Best Foreign Film

‘Roma’

 

Best Original Song

‘Shallow’ - Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, ‘A Star Is Born’

 

Best Original Score

Justin Hurwitz - ‘First Man’

 

Best TV Series - Drama

‘The Americans’

 

Best Actress In A TV Series - Drama

Sandra Oh, ‘Killing Eve’

 

Best Actor In A TV Series - Drama

Richard Madden, ‘Bodyguard’

 

Best TV Series - Musical/Comedy

‘The Kominsky Method’

 

Best Actor In A TV Series - Musical/Comedy

Michael Douglas, ‘The Kaminsky Method’

 

Best Actress In A TV Series - Musical/Comedy

Rachel Brosnahan, ‘The Marvelous Mrs Maisel’

 

Best Limited Series Or TV Movie

‘The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story’

 

Best Actress In A Limited Series Or TV Movie

Patricia Arquette, ‘Escape At Dannemora’

 

Best Actor In A Limited Series Or TV Movie

Darren Criss, ‘The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story’

 

Best Supporting Actor In A TV Series

Ben Whishaw, ‘A Very English Scandal’

 

Best Supporting Actress In A TV Series

Patricia Clarkson, ‘Sharp Objects’

READ MORE...

MORE: Golden Globes a star is born bohemian rhapsody mahershala ali Green Book

Conversations