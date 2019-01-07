‘Green Book’ was the big winner at the Golden Globes on Sunday night, picking up three of the five awards it was nominated for.
The comedy was named Best Comedy/Musical Film, as well as winning Best Screenplay, while Mahershala Ali took home his first ever Golden Globe in the Best Supporting Actor category.
Perhaps surprisingly, ‘A Star Is Born’ won just one of the awards it was nominated for, with ‘Shallow’ winning Best Original Song, with Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper losing out in their respective acting categories to Glenn Close and Rami Malek, respectively.
And on the subject of Rami Malek, perhaps one of the biggest shocks came at the end of the night, when Freddie Mercury biopic ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ was awarded Best Drama Film, ahead of the aforementioned ‘A Star Is Born’, ‘Black Panther’, ‘BlackKklansman’ and ‘If Beale Street Could Talk’.
Meanwhile, it was a good night for British stars of the small screen, with Richard Madden winning an award for his performance in ‘Bodyguard’, as did Ben Whishaw of ‘A Very English Scandal’.
Olivia Colman took home her second Golden Globe thanks to her appearance in ‘The Favourite’, as did Christian Bale (did anyone else totally forget he was British, by the way?) for his role as Dick Cheney in ‘Vice’.
Check out the full list of winners below...
Best Film - Drama
‘Bohemian Rhapsody’
Best Actress In A Film - Drama
Glenn Close - ‘The Wife’
Best Actor In A Film - Drama
Rami Malek - ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’
Best Film - Musical/Comedy
‘Green Book’
Best Actor In A Film - Musical/Comedy
Christian Bale, ‘Vice’
Best Actress In A Film - Musical/Comedy
Olivia Colman, ‘The Favourite’
Best Supporting Actress In A Film
Regina King, ‘If Beale Street Could Talk’
Best Supporting Actor In A Film
Mahershala Ali, ‘Green Book’
Best Director
Alfonso Cuarón, ‘Roma’
Best Screenplay
Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie and Peter Farrelly, ‘Green Book’
Best Animated Film
‘Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse’
Best Foreign Film
‘Roma’
Best Original Song
‘Shallow’ - Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, ‘A Star Is Born’
Best Original Score
Justin Hurwitz - ‘First Man’
Best TV Series - Drama
‘The Americans’
Best Actress In A TV Series - Drama
Sandra Oh, ‘Killing Eve’
Best Actor In A TV Series - Drama
Richard Madden, ‘Bodyguard’
Best TV Series - Musical/Comedy
‘The Kominsky Method’
Best Actor In A TV Series - Musical/Comedy
Michael Douglas, ‘The Kaminsky Method’
Best Actress In A TV Series - Musical/Comedy
Rachel Brosnahan, ‘The Marvelous Mrs Maisel’
Best Limited Series Or TV Movie
‘The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story’
Best Actress In A Limited Series Or TV Movie
Patricia Arquette, ‘Escape At Dannemora’
Best Actor In A Limited Series Or TV Movie
Darren Criss, ‘The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story’
Best Supporting Actor In A TV Series
Ben Whishaw, ‘A Very English Scandal’
Best Supporting Actress In A TV Series
Patricia Clarkson, ‘Sharp Objects’