‘Green Book’ was the big winner at the Golden Globes on Sunday night, picking up three of the five awards it was nominated for. The comedy was named Best Comedy/Musical Film, as well as winning Best Screenplay, while Mahershala Ali took home his first ever Golden Globe in the Best Supporting Actor category.

Reuters Mahershala Ali wins Best Supporting Actor

Perhaps surprisingly, ‘A Star Is Born’ won just one of the awards it was nominated for, with ‘Shallow’ winning Best Original Song, with Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper losing out in their respective acting categories to Glenn Close and Rami Malek, respectively. And on the subject of Rami Malek, perhaps one of the biggest shocks came at the end of the night, when Freddie Mercury biopic ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ was awarded Best Drama Film, ahead of the aforementioned ‘A Star Is Born’, ‘Black Panther’, ‘BlackKklansman’ and ‘If Beale Street Could Talk’.

Reuters Rami dedicated his win to the memory of Freddie Mercury

Meanwhile, it was a good night for British stars of the small screen, with Richard Madden winning an award for his performance in ‘Bodyguard’, as did Ben Whishaw of ‘A Very English Scandal’. Olivia Colman took home her second Golden Globe thanks to her appearance in ‘The Favourite’, as did Christian Bale (did anyone else totally forget he was British, by the way?) for his role as Dick Cheney in ‘Vice’.

Reuters Olivia Colman