Some of the biggest names in film and television were recognised at this year’s Golden Globes – including a plethora of British talent and HuffPost faves.
So far, winners have included British actors Daniel Kaluuya, John Boyega and Rosamund Pike, as well as The Crown stars Emma Corrin and Josh O’Connor.
Other recipients of Golden Globes this year included Schitt’s Creek star Catherine O’Hara and Mark Ruffalo.
Here is the full list of winners so far – and keep checking back, as we’ll be updating this list when more are announced…
Best Actress In A Motion Picture – Musical Or Comedy
Rosamund Pike (I Care A Lot)
Best Supporting Actor In A Motion Picture
Daniel Kaluuya (Judas And The Black Messiah)
Best Animated Motion Picture
Soul
Best Foreign Language Motion Picture
Minari
Best Original Song In A Motion Picture
Io Sì (Seen) – Laura Pausini (The Life Ahead)
Best Original Score In A Motion Picture
Soul
Best Screenplay – Motion Picture
The Trial Of The Chicago 7
Best TV Series – Musical Or Comedy
Schitt’s Creek
Best TV Series – Drama
The Crown
Best Actress In A TV Series – Drama
Emma Corrin (The Crown)
Best Acotr In A TV Series – Drama
Josh O’Connor (The Crown)
Best Actor In A TV Series – Musical Or Comedy
Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)
Best Actress In A TV Series – Musical Or Comedy
Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek)
Best Actor In A Limited Series, Anthology Series Or TV Movie
Mark Ruffalo (I Know This Much Is True)
Best Supporting Actor In A TV Role
John Boyega (Small Axe)
Cecil B. DeMille Award
Jane Fonda
Carol Burnett Award
Norman Lear