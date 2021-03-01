ENTERTAINMENT
01/03/2021 02:05 GMT | Updated 3 minutes ago

Golden Globes 2021 Winners List: British Stars Lead The Way At This Year's Awards

Daniel Kaluuya, John Boyega and The Crown's Emma Corrin were among this year's recipients.

Some of the biggest names in film and television were recognised at this year’s Golden Globes – including a plethora of British talent and HuffPost faves.

So far, winners have included British actors Daniel Kaluuya, John Boyega and Rosamund Pike, as well as The Crown stars Emma Corrin and Josh O’Connor.

Other recipients of Golden Globes this year included Schitt’s Creek star Catherine O’Hara and Mark Ruffalo.

Here is the full list of winners so far – and keep checking back, as we’ll be updating this list when more are announced…

Peter Kramer/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Golden Globes 2021

Best Actress In A Motion Picture – Musical Or Comedy

Rosamund Pike (I Care A Lot)

 

Best Supporting Actor In A Motion Picture

Daniel Kaluuya (Judas And The Black Messiah)

 

Best Animated Motion Picture

Soul

 

Best Foreign Language Motion Picture

Minari

 

Best Original Song In A Motion Picture

Io Sì (Seen) – Laura Pausini (The Life Ahead)

 

Best Original Score In A Motion Picture

Soul

 

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

The Trial Of The Chicago 7

 

Best TV Series – Musical Or Comedy

Schitt’s Creek

 

Best TV Series – Drama

The Crown

  

Best Actress In A TV Series – Drama

Emma Corrin (The Crown)

 

Best Acotr In A TV Series – Drama

Josh O’Connor (The Crown)

 

Best Actor In A TV Series – Musical Or Comedy

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

 

Best Actress In A TV Series – Musical Or Comedy

Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek)

 

Best Actor In A Limited Series, Anthology Series Or TV Movie

Mark Ruffalo (I Know This Much Is True)

 

Best Supporting Actor In A TV Role

John Boyega (Small Axe)

 

Cecil B. DeMille Award

Jane Fonda

 

Carol Burnett Award

Norman Lear

READ MORE:

Photo gallery Golden Globes 2021: All The Red Carpet Snaps You Need To See See Gallery

MORE: uktv ukfilm The Brightside awards season Golden Globes The Crown John Boyega emma corrin Daniel Kaluuya

Conversations