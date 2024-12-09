The nominees for next year's Golden Globes have been announced Netflix/Disney/Mubi

Yes, some of us are still in the process of decorating our trees and racking our brains for Christmas presents, but ready or not, awards season 2025 is officially underway.

Well, sort of.

On Monday afternoon, the nominees for this year’s Golden Globes were announced, ahead of the star-studded ceremony next month.

Netflix’s polarising musical Emilia Pérez is leading the way with a whopping 10 nominations, including three for cast members Karla Sofía Gascón, Selena Gomez and Zoe Saldaña.

Also among the top nominees are The Brutalist, Conclave, Anora and, in something of a surprise, the gruesome body horror The Substance.

Unlike most major awards shows, the Golden Globes also recognises achievements in TV as well as film, meaning there’s even more chance of some of your favourite stars landing a nomination.

As has been the case at awards shows the past few years, The Bear was the most-recognised show, with additional nods for some of our faves including Shōgun, Baby Reindeer, Nobody Wants This, Hacks and Slow Horses.

Here is the full list of next year’s nominees...

Best Picture (Musical Or Comedy)

A Real Pain

Anora

Challengers

Emilia Pérez

The Substance

Wicked

Best Performance By A Female Actor In A Film (Musical Or Comedy)

Amy Adams (Nightbitch)

Cynthia Erivo (Wicked)

Karla Sofía Gascón (Emilia Pérez)

Mikey Madison (Anora)

Demi Moore (The Substance)

Zendaya (Challengers)

Best Performance By A Male Actor In A Film (Musical Or Comedy)

Jesse Eisenberg (A Real Pain)

Hugh Grant (Heretic)

Gabriel LaBelle (Saturday Night)

Jesse Plemons (Kinds Of Kindness)

Glen Powell (Hit Man)

Sebastian Stan (A Different Man)

Best Picture (Drama)

A Complete Unknown

The Brutalist

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Nickelboys

September 5

Best Performance By A Male Actor In A Film (Drama)

Adrien Brody (The Brutalist)

Colman Domingo (Sing Sing)

Daniel Craig (Queer)

Ralph Fiennes (Conclave)

Sebastian Stan (The Apprentice)

Timothée Chalamet (A Complete Unknown)

Best Performance By A Female Actor In A Film (Drama)

Angelina Jolie (Maria)

Nicole Kidman (Babygirl)

Tilda Swinton (The Room Next Door)

Fernanda Torres (I’m Still Here)

Pamela Anderson (The Last Showgirl)

Kate Winslet (Lee)

Best Supporting Female Actor In A Film

Zoe Saldaña (Emilia Pérez)

Ariana Grande (Wicked)

Selena Gomez (Emilia Pérez)

Felicity Jones (The Brutalist)

Margaret Qualley (The Substance)

Isabella Rossellini (Conclave)

Best Supporting Male Actor In A Film

Denzel Washington (Gladiator II)

Kieran Culkin (A Real Pain)

Guy Pearce (The Brutalist)

Jeremy Strong (The Apprentice)

Yura Borisov (Anora)

Edward Norton (A Complete Unknown)

Best Director

Jacques Audiard (Emilia Pérez)

Sean Baker (Anora)

Brady Corbet (The Brutalist)

Edward Berger (Conclave)

Coralie Fargeat (The Substance)

Payal Kapadia (All We Imagine As Light)

Best Film (Non-English Language)

All We Imagine As Light

Emilia Pérez

The Girl With The Needle

I’m Still Here

The Seed Of The Sacred Fig

Vermiglio

Best Animated Film

Flow

Inside Out 2

Memoir Of A Snail

Moana 2

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

The Wild Robot

Best Original Song

Beautiful That Way (The Last Showgirl)

Compress/Repress (Challengers)

El Mal (Emilia Pérez)

Forbidden Road (Better Man)

Kiss The Sky (The Wild Robot)

Mi Camino (Emilia Pérez)

Best Original Score

The Brutalist

Challengers

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

The Wild Robot

Best Screenplay

A Real Pain

Anora

The Brutalist

Conclave

Emilia Peréz

The Substance

Cinematic And Box Office Achievement

Alien: Romulus

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

Deadpool & Wolverine

Gladiator II

Inside Out 2

Twisters

Wicked

The Wild Robit

Best TV Series (Drama)

The Day Of The Jackal

The Diplomat

Mr. And Mrs. Smith

Shōgun

Slow Horses

Squid Game

Best TV Series (Comedy)

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

The Gentlemen

Hacks

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders In The Building

Best Performance By A Female Actor In A TV Drama

Kathy Bates (Matlock)

Emma D’Arcy (House Of The Dragon)

Maya Erskine (Mr. and Mrs. Smith)

Keira Knightley (Black Doves)

Anna Sawai (Shōgun)

Keri Russell (The Diplomat)

Best Performance By A Male Actor In A TV Drama

Donald Glover (Mr. and Mrs. Smith)

Jake Gyllenhaal (Presumed Innocent)

Gary Oldman (Slow Horses)

Eddie Redmayne (The Day of the Jackal)

Hiroyuki Sanada (Shōgun)

Billy Bob Thornton (Landman)

Best Performance By A Male Actor In A TV Comedy

Adam Brody (Nobody Wants This)

Ted Danson (A Man On The Inside)

Steve Martin (Only Murders In The Building)

Jason Segel (Shrinking)

Martin Short (Only Murders In The Building)

Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)

Best Performance By A Female Actor In A TV Comedy

Kathryn Hahn (Agatha All Along)

Jean Smart (Hacks)

Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)

Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building)

Ayo Edebiri (The Bear)

Kristen Bell (Nobody Wants This)

Best Female Supporting Actor (TV)

Jessica Gunning (Baby Reindeer)

Liza Colón-Zayas (The Bear)

Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)

Dakota Fanning (Ripley)

Allison Janney (The Diplomat)

Kali Reis (True Detective: Night Country)

Best Male Supporting Actor (TV)

Tadanobu Asano (Shōgun)

Javier Bardem (Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menéndez Story)

Harrison Ford (Shrinking)

Jack Lowden (Slow Horses)

Diego Luna (La Máquina)

Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear)

Best Limited Series, Anthology Series Or TV Movie

Baby Reindeer

Disclaimer

Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menéndez Story

The Penguin

Ripley

True Detective: Night Country

Best Performance By A Female Actor In A Limited Series, Anthology Series Or TV Movie

Jodie Foster (True Detective: Night Country)

Cate Blanchett (Disclaimer)

Sofía Vergara (Griselda)

Cristin Milioti (The Penguin)

Kate Winslet (The Regime)

Naomi Watts (Feud Capote vs. The Swans)

Best Performance By A Male Actor In A Limited Series, Anthology Series Or TV Movie

Colin Farrell (The Penguin)

Richard Gadd (Baby Reindeer)

Kevin Kline (Disclaimer)

Cooper Koch (Monsters: The Erik And Lyle Menéndez Story)

Ewan McGregor (A Gentleman In Moscow)

Andrew Scott (Ripley)

Best Performance In A Stand-Up Special

Adam Sandler

Ali Wong

Jamie Foxx

Nikki Glaser

Ramy Youssef