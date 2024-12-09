Yes, some of us are still in the process of decorating our trees and racking our brains for Christmas presents, but ready or not, awards season 2025 is officially underway.
Well, sort of.
On Monday afternoon, the nominees for this year’s Golden Globes were announced, ahead of the star-studded ceremony next month.
Netflix’s polarising musical Emilia Pérez is leading the way with a whopping 10 nominations, including three for cast members Karla Sofía Gascón, Selena Gomez and Zoe Saldaña.
Also among the top nominees are The Brutalist, Conclave, Anora and, in something of a surprise, the gruesome body horror The Substance.
Unlike most major awards shows, the Golden Globes also recognises achievements in TV as well as film, meaning there’s even more chance of some of your favourite stars landing a nomination.
As has been the case at awards shows the past few years, The Bear was the most-recognised show, with additional nods for some of our faves including Shōgun, Baby Reindeer, Nobody Wants This, Hacks and Slow Horses.
Here is the full list of next year’s nominees...
Best Picture (Musical Or Comedy)
A Real Pain
Anora
Challengers
Emilia Pérez
The Substance
Wicked
Best Performance By A Female Actor In A Film (Musical Or Comedy)
Amy Adams (Nightbitch)
Cynthia Erivo (Wicked)
Karla Sofía Gascón (Emilia Pérez)
Mikey Madison (Anora)
Demi Moore (The Substance)
Zendaya (Challengers)
Best Performance By A Male Actor In A Film (Musical Or Comedy)
Jesse Eisenberg (A Real Pain)
Hugh Grant (Heretic)
Gabriel LaBelle (Saturday Night)
Jesse Plemons (Kinds Of Kindness)
Glen Powell (Hit Man)
Sebastian Stan (A Different Man)
Best Picture (Drama)
A Complete Unknown
The Brutalist
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Nickelboys
September 5
Best Performance By A Male Actor In A Film (Drama)
Adrien Brody (The Brutalist)
Colman Domingo (Sing Sing)
Daniel Craig (Queer)
Ralph Fiennes (Conclave)
Sebastian Stan (The Apprentice)
Timothée Chalamet (A Complete Unknown)
Best Performance By A Female Actor In A Film (Drama)
Angelina Jolie (Maria)
Nicole Kidman (Babygirl)
Tilda Swinton (The Room Next Door)
Fernanda Torres (I’m Still Here)
Pamela Anderson (The Last Showgirl)
Kate Winslet (Lee)
Best Supporting Female Actor In A Film
Zoe Saldaña (Emilia Pérez)
Ariana Grande (Wicked)
Selena Gomez (Emilia Pérez)
Felicity Jones (The Brutalist)
Margaret Qualley (The Substance)
Isabella Rossellini (Conclave)
Best Supporting Male Actor In A Film
Denzel Washington (Gladiator II)
Kieran Culkin (A Real Pain)
Guy Pearce (The Brutalist)
Jeremy Strong (The Apprentice)
Yura Borisov (Anora)
Edward Norton (A Complete Unknown)
Best Director
Jacques Audiard (Emilia Pérez)
Sean Baker (Anora)
Brady Corbet (The Brutalist)
Edward Berger (Conclave)
Coralie Fargeat (The Substance)
Payal Kapadia (All We Imagine As Light)
Best Film (Non-English Language)
All We Imagine As Light
Emilia Pérez
The Girl With The Needle
I’m Still Here
The Seed Of The Sacred Fig
Vermiglio
Best Animated Film
Flow
Inside Out 2
Memoir Of A Snail
Moana 2
Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
The Wild Robot
Best Original Song
Beautiful That Way (The Last Showgirl)
Compress/Repress (Challengers)
El Mal (Emilia Pérez)
Forbidden Road (Better Man)
Kiss The Sky (The Wild Robot)
Mi Camino (Emilia Pérez)
Best Original Score
The Brutalist
Challengers
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
The Wild Robot
Best Screenplay
A Real Pain
Anora
The Brutalist
Conclave
Emilia Peréz
The Substance
Cinematic And Box Office Achievement
Alien: Romulus
Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
Deadpool & Wolverine
Gladiator II
Inside Out 2
Twisters
Wicked
The Wild Robit
Best TV Series (Drama)
The Day Of The Jackal
The Diplomat
Mr. And Mrs. Smith
Shōgun
Slow Horses
Squid Game
Best TV Series (Comedy)
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
The Gentlemen
Hacks
Nobody Wants This
Only Murders In The Building
Best Performance By A Female Actor In A TV Drama
Kathy Bates (Matlock)
Emma D’Arcy (House Of The Dragon)
Maya Erskine (Mr. and Mrs. Smith)
Keira Knightley (Black Doves)
Anna Sawai (Shōgun)
Keri Russell (The Diplomat)
Best Performance By A Male Actor In A TV Drama
Donald Glover (Mr. and Mrs. Smith)
Jake Gyllenhaal (Presumed Innocent)
Gary Oldman (Slow Horses)
Eddie Redmayne (The Day of the Jackal)
Hiroyuki Sanada (Shōgun)
Billy Bob Thornton (Landman)
Best Performance By A Male Actor In A TV Comedy
Adam Brody (Nobody Wants This)
Ted Danson (A Man On The Inside)
Steve Martin (Only Murders In The Building)
Jason Segel (Shrinking)
Martin Short (Only Murders In The Building)
Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)
Best Performance By A Female Actor In A TV Comedy
Kathryn Hahn (Agatha All Along)
Jean Smart (Hacks)
Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)
Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building)
Ayo Edebiri (The Bear)
Kristen Bell (Nobody Wants This)
Best Female Supporting Actor (TV)
Jessica Gunning (Baby Reindeer)
Liza Colón-Zayas (The Bear)
Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)
Dakota Fanning (Ripley)
Allison Janney (The Diplomat)
Kali Reis (True Detective: Night Country)
Best Male Supporting Actor (TV)
Tadanobu Asano (Shōgun)
Javier Bardem (Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menéndez Story)
Harrison Ford (Shrinking)
Jack Lowden (Slow Horses)
Diego Luna (La Máquina)
Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear)
Best Limited Series, Anthology Series Or TV Movie
Baby Reindeer
Disclaimer
Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menéndez Story
The Penguin
Ripley
True Detective: Night Country
Best Performance By A Female Actor In A Limited Series, Anthology Series Or TV Movie
Jodie Foster (True Detective: Night Country)
Cate Blanchett (Disclaimer)
Sofía Vergara (Griselda)
Cristin Milioti (The Penguin)
Kate Winslet (The Regime)
Naomi Watts (Feud Capote vs. The Swans)
Best Performance By A Male Actor In A Limited Series, Anthology Series Or TV Movie
Colin Farrell (The Penguin)
Richard Gadd (Baby Reindeer)
Kevin Kline (Disclaimer)
Cooper Koch (Monsters: The Erik And Lyle Menéndez Story)
Ewan McGregor (A Gentleman In Moscow)
Andrew Scott (Ripley)
Best Performance In A Stand-Up Special
Adam Sandler
Ali Wong
Jamie Foxx
Nikki Glaser
Ramy Youssef
Seth Meyers