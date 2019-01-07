The trouble with the Golden Globes is that it’s actually twice as hard for those in attendance to make an impression, because there are twice as many stars on the guestlist. Unlike the Oscars, the Globes honour the best contributions from both the cinema and television industries, meaning if you’re a film star hoping to catch the attention of the photographers on the red carpet, you really have to make a splash. But despite the veritable sea of A-listers who made it out to the Golden Globes on Sunday night, there was one attendee who stole the show more than anyone else…

No, we’re not talking about Richard Madden – who later in the evening would go on to take home the Best Actor In A TV Drama award for his performance in ‘Bodyguard’ - although there’s no denying he did look handsome in his black tuxedo. Why not take a closer look?

Hmmm... HuffPost fave Cody Fern did make a fashion statement at the Globes with his high-waisted, wide-legged trouser situation, but again, we’re not talking about him. We mean the true star of the Golden Globes red carpet...

This woman holding a tray of Fiji water. But this moment in the spotlight was was far from a one-off. Over the course of the evening, several celebrities on the guestlist found themselves upstaged by a woman who was only there to make sure everyone had something to drink. Here she is photo-bombing Luke Evans...

Here she is pulling focus when character actress Judy Greer was having her photo taken...

And as you can see, even Hollywood royalty wasn’t immune to her scene-stealing ways...

Fair play to this queen of hydration and effortless posing, though. When you know your angles this well, the best place for you is the red carpet. And it’s no wonder she’s so good at it, as it turns out the woman in question - Canadian-born Kelleth Cuthbert - already has a fair bit of modelling experience...

All we can say is, we can’t wait to see her at next year’s Golden Globes, following her upcoming guest turn in the second series of ‘Killing Eve’.