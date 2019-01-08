Never mind Glenn Close’s surprise win or Timothée Chalamet’s sequinned harness, the real star of the Golden Globes was Kelleth Cuthbert, who went viral after photobombing basically everyone on the red carpet. Kelleth was employed for the evening by Fiji Water and dutifully stood holding a tray of the stuff as the stars made their way into Sunday night’s event. Little did she know, though, snaps of her behind the famous faces were causing plenty of amusement online.

Stefanie Keenan via Getty Images Kelleth and Richard Madden

Getting the most out of her 15 minutes of fame (no judgement, we’d do the same), Kelleth has now spoken to People magazine about the evening. Insisting that she wasn’t seeking out the cameras, the model said: “There’s tons of photographers everywhere. It doesn’t matter where you stand, you’re in the crossfire of every shot.” “I had absolutely no idea what was happening because I obviously didn’t have my phone on me,” she continued. “I didn’t find out until the last stragglers of the red carpet were heading into the awards ceremony, and all these people walking by started shoving their phones in my face and showing me that I was trending on Twitter, but I didn’t understand the magnitude of it till later.”

Stefanie Keenan via Getty Images Nobody was safe